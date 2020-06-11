61% students left out of Study from Home campaign by state govt: Survey

The eight-week teaching campaign through social media was launched on March 28 for over 43.23 lakh government primary school students from Class 3 to Class 9 for English, Mathematics and Gujarati. (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar / Representational) The eight-week teaching campaign through social media was launched on March 28 for over 43.23 lakh government primary school students from Class 3 to Class 9 for English, Mathematics and Gujarati. (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar / Representational)

Around 61 per cent of students from Class 3 to Class 9 studying in government schools are left out under the Gujarat government’s “Study from Home” initiative launched on March 28, during the Covid-19 lockdown, according to a survey.

The findings come amid concerns over quality of education in the state following the five-year low pass percentage of 60.64 in Class 10 results of Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) declared on June 9.

The survey was held by non-government organisation, Janvikas, under its Udaan campaign, in seven districts and the report was submitted to the district primary education officers and the state education department. The state government is already planning to introduce online classes for the academic session 2020-21.

As many as 717 parents were surveyed from 13 talukas in seven districts, covering 160 government primary schools.

“Out of 717 parents surveyed, 284 access the homework given under the initiative… Thus, 61 per cent are not covered, while 39 per cent students use the assignments once or more than once,” the report states. Despite getting the assignments, 115 students do not use them, the study revealed.

The eight-week teaching campaign through social media was launched on March 28 for over 43.23 lakh government primary school students from Class 3 to Class 9 for English, Mathematics and Gujarati.

Weekly learning material is handed over to Block and Cluster Resource Centre Co-ordinators who then send them to the teachers every Saturday. Teachers then forward the assignments to parents through WhatsApp and other social media platforms to be shared with students.

“Out of 717 parents, 460 use android phones, while the remaining 257 do not have one, making it 35.84 per cent parents. Out of those who have android phone, 61 do not use internet, which is 13.26 per cent. Out of 399 who use internet on their phones, 315 get homework by teachers while 84 or 21.5 per cent do not get the assignments,” said Janisar Shaikh, the programme head of Udaan.

Ahmedabad city has the highest percentage of students not getting the homework at 62.5 per cent, while Anand is the only district where 100 per cent parents use internet on their android phones.

“Children in rural and interior areas lack infrastructural support for online education. The state government should consider these factors… Also, for tribal students, the online homework should have content in local tribal and regional languages that the teachers use in a normal classroom,” Shaikh said adding that a response from the government was awaited.

The 13 talukas and seven districts covered in the study include Panchmahals (Halol, Kalol, Ghoghamba, Godhra and Jambughoda), Chhota Udepur (Bodeli and Nasvadi), Kutch (Khavda and Nakhatrana), Sabarkantha (Idar), Aravalli (Modasa), Anand (Petlad and Khambhat) and Ahmedabad (Ahmedabad city).

