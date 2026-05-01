60-member Rapid Task Force at SSG Hospital: Vadodara doctors end stir sparked by ‘decomposed body’ outrage

Medical services returned to normal on Friday at Sir Sayajirao General (SSG) Hospital, Vadodara, after resident doctors withdrew Thursday’s strike following assurances of enhanced security from the state government, including the deployment of a Rapid Task Force of 60 security personnel at the hospital to prevent incidents of attacks on doctors and staff in the future.

In a statement released on Friday, the Junior Doctors Association (JDA) said the strike undertaken by the junior and senior resident doctors had been officially called off with immediate effect, after “constructive discussions” with the hospital administration and authorities, the Additional Director of Medical Education, District Magistrate and District Collector of Vadodara, Joint Commissioner of Police and the Medical Superintendent of SSG Hospital.

The statement said, “It has been mutually agreed to address the issues raised by the resident doctors in a time-bound and structured manner. Notably, the administration… has ensured the installation of adequate lighting in previously dimly lit areas of the hospital premises to enhance safety…”

The association said that the doctors have decided to resume their duty “with immediate effect” to ensure healthcare services are restored.

The unrest was triggered on Wednesday morning after the body of a woman—preserved in the hospital’s cold storage for two days while her NRI son and his family travelled from the United States—was found in a decomposed condition when relatives arrived to claim it. The discovery led to outrage among family members, who alleged “negligence and insensitive behaviour” by hospital staff.

The situation had escalated quickly, with heated arguments turning into a physical confrontation between relatives and doctors in the postmortem department. The police were called in to control the situation amid allegations that on-duty doctors were assaulted. A female doctor was allegedly dragged by the relatives of the deceased to the Medico-Legal Officer’s chamber, where the senior officer of the hospital was also allegedly assaulted, as well as a staff member of the department was attacked.

In protest against the alleged attack and seeking stronger security measures, resident doctors had suspended non-emergency services, disrupting routine care at one of Central Gujarat’s busiest government hospitals on Thursday.

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Senior officers, including Gujarat Additional Director of Medical Education Dr Jayesh Sachdeva, rushed to Vadodara and held discussions with hospital authorities and doctors. Following the meeting and assurance of tighter security arrangements, the doctors decided to end their strike.

Authorities said the newly formed security unit will remain stationed at the hospital to ensure the safety of medical staff and maintain order, especially in sensitive departments like the morgue.

On Thursday, the Vadodara city police also arrested 12 people booked for the alleged assault on Wednesday, including two sons and two daughters-in-law of the deceased woman, as well as her daughter and grandson.