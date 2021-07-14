6 women participants of Olympics, Paralympics to get Rs 10 Lakh each

The Gujarat government on Wednesday declared financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each to the six women athletes who will be participating in the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics (File photo)

The Gujarat government on Wednesday declared financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each to the six women athletes who will be participating in the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics starting from July 23.

An official release from the state government said that Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has taken the decision to provide financial assistance to the six to promote women’s power in world sports.

Three women athletes who will be part of the Indian contingent for the Olympics include Maana Patel (swimming), Elavenil Valarivan (shooting) and Ankita Raina (tennis).

Three other women from Gujarat who will represent India in Paralympics include Sonal Patel and Bhavina Patel (table tennis) and Parul Parmar (badmintion).