6 students at Gujarat’s Bhavnagar medical college suspended for ‘ragging juniors’

This is the second such instance reported from a government medical college in Gujarat in a span of three days. On June 17, three postgraduate (PG) students of the orthopaedic department of B J Medical College, Ahmedabad, were suspended for periods ranging from six months to one year for allegedly ragging their juniors.
A TOTAL of six students of the orthopaedic department at the Government Medical College in Bhavnagar were on Friday suspended for periods ranging from six months to two years in connection with allegations of ragging.
“Students are made to sit (by seniors) in a rooster position on tables till cramps develop in muscles, or made to do sit-ups till they lose consciousness, and told to write ‘apology note’ 500-1,000 times,” one of the first year students at the college told The Indian Express on Friday, alleging that they were subjected to “mental and physical harassment.”
This is the second such instance reported from a government medical college in Gujarat in a span of three days. On June 17, three postgraduate (PG) students of the orthopaedic department of B J Medical College, Ahmedabad, were suspended for periods ranging from six months to one year for allegedly ragging their juniors.
On Friday, the state government ordered the suspension of six of a total 12 second year students after a marathon meeting of the anti-ragging committee of the medical college that started at 5 pm on June 18 and went till 2 am on June 19.
“The officials of the Gandhinagar health department, Director and the Anti-Ragging Committee of Bhavnagar Medical College along with the members of the Anti-Ragging Committee worked in continuous coordination till 2 am Friday,” Health Minister Praful Pansheriya told this newspaper.
During this meeting, written statements of first year, second year and third year students of the orthopaedic department, as well as the faculty members and supporting staff concerned were taken by the committee. Along with this, a detailed review of the available documentary evidence was also conducted.
While one student has been suspended from the college for two years, three students were suspended for one year and two students for a period of six months with immediate effect, a state government order issued on Friday said.
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All these six students were also removed from the hostel with immediate effect during the period of punishment. They will have to vacate their rooms by the evening of June 19 and inform the college administration, the order stated.
During the period of punishment, the students concerned will not be able to participate in any kind of academic, clinical, research or other activities of the college, it said.
“Anti-social, inhuman and indiscipline activities such as ragging will not be tolerated in any medical college of the state under any circumstances. The state government is fully committed to maintaining the safety, respect and healthy academic environment of the students and strict action will be taken by the state health department with a zero tolerance policy against such acts,” said Health Minister Pansheriya.
In a written complaint to the college authorities, some first year students have also alleged that they were forced to spend Rs 2 lakh – “including expenditure on food and alcohol” – by the seniors concerned.
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Making an appeal, Pansheriya asserted that if any student faces ragging, mental harassment, pressure, threat or any other kind of inhumane behaviour, they should fearlessly inform the Anti-Ragging Committee of the college, college administration or the authorities concerned immediately.
“No student should tolerate such pressure or any inhumane act. The Anti-Ragging Committee and the Health Department are fully committed to the safety and justice of every student and immediate and strict action will be taken on every complaint received,” he added.
Ritu Sharma is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express' Gujarat bureau, an editorial position that reflects her experience and Authority in regional journalism. With over a decade of concentrated reporting experience, she is a highly Trustworthy and specialized journalist, especially noted for her Expertise in the education sector across Gujarat and previously Chandigarh.
Expertise
Primary Authority (Education): With over ten years of dedicated reporting on education in both Gujarat and Chandigarh, Ritu Sharma is a foremost authority on educational policy, institutional governance, and ground realities from "KG to PG." Her coverage includes:
Higher Education: In-depth scrutiny of top institutions like IIM-Ahmedabad (controversies over demolition/restoration of heritage architecture), IIT-Bombay (caste discrimination issues), and new initiatives like international branch campuses in GIFT City.
Schooling & Policy: Detailed coverage of government schemes (Gyan Sadhana School Voucher Scheme), the implementation and impact of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, teacher recruitment issues, and the impact of national policies like the NEP.
Student Welfare: Reporting on critical issues such as suicide allegations due to caste discrimination, and the challenges faced by students (e.g., non-delivery of NAMO tablets). ... Read More