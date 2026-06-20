6 students at Gujarat’s Bhavnagar medical college suspended for ‘ragging juniors’

This is the second such instance reported from a government medical college in Gujarat in a span of three days. On June 17, three postgraduate (PG) students of the orthopaedic department of B J Medical College, Ahmedabad, were suspended for periods ranging from six months to one year for allegedly ragging their juniors.

A TOTAL of six students of the orthopaedic department at the Government Medical College in Bhavnagar were on Friday suspended for periods ranging from six months to two years in connection with allegations of ragging.

“Students are made to sit (by seniors) in a rooster position on tables till cramps develop in muscles, or made to do sit-ups till they lose consciousness, and told to write ‘apology note’ 500-1,000 times,” one of the first year students at the college told The Indian Express on Friday, alleging that they were subjected to “mental and physical harassment.”

This is the second such instance reported from a government medical college in Gujarat in a span of three days. On June 17, three postgraduate (PG) students of the orthopaedic department of B J Medical College, Ahmedabad, were suspended for periods ranging from six months to one year for allegedly ragging their juniors.