6 posing as I-T officials loot gold worth Rs 2.5 cr from 2 men

Six unidentified persons impersonating as Income Tax officials intercepted a state transport (ST) bus at the Bavla Bagodara highway in Ahmedabad rural on Wednesday morning and robbed gold worth Rs 2.5 crore from two finance office employees.

According to police, the incident occurred around 9:15 am at the Bavla Bagodara state highway in Ahmedabad rural when six unidentified men intercepted an ST bus in a private vehicle. The accused men then deboarded two employees of a finance office in Ahmedabad and abducted them in their car claiming that they were income tax officials. “The ST bus had started from Geeta Mandir in Ahmedabad where the two employees boarded it carrying a parcel of gold weighing 5.5 kg which they were carrying towards Rajkot.On the Bavla highway, six men in a car stopped the bus and entered it. They informed the two employees — Rajesh Patel and Chinaji Parmar — that they are from Income Tax and their finance office has not paid income tax for the past five years.

“When the bus conductor tried to question the accused, they informed him that it is a government related operation and deboarded the two men. They took the men to their vehicle, opened the parcel and took the gold. Then they drove the car on the service road adjacent to the highway and later tied the hands of the two employees and dumped them at the road side,” said Virendra Yadav, superintendent of police, Ahmedabad rural.

Police booked a case of dacoity, assault, illegal confinement and impersonation under sections of the IPC against six unknown persons. “We made multiple teams of local crime branch and special operations group to crack the case,” said Yadav.