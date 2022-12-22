scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 22, 2022

6 new Covid cases in Gujarat amid BF.7 fears

A Taiwanese woman who flew to Gujarat from Australia to get married in Rajkot tested positive Wednesday, while an IT professional and his two-year-old daughter who returned to their native town of Bhavnagar from Shanghai tested positive Thursday.

Gujarat reported six cases of Covid-19 on Thursday — two each from Ahmedabad and Bhavnagar Municipal Corporations and one each from the tribal districts of Dahod and Tapi, amid fears of a surge in cases with new variant of the virus, BF.7. There are 27 active cases in the state.

“The woman is the fiancée of a man from Rajkot who, like her, lives in Australia. The couple landed in Ahmedabad on December 18 and drove to their home in Rajkot. On December 19, the woman got symptoms. She got herself tested on December 20. Her samples returned positive for Covid-19 Wednesday,” said Dr Jayesh Vakani, municipal officer of health (Moh) of the Rajkot Municipal Corporation, adding she is in isolation.

“The man has no symptoms and has tested negative,” he added.

The MoH said that the woman’s sample have been sent to Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre (GBRC) in Gandhinagar for genome sequencing of the virus.

In Bhavnagar, a 35-year-old IT professional who works in Shanghai and his two-year-old daughter tested positive Thursday, hours after they landed in their hometown.

“The professional, his 35-year-old wife and their daughter landed in Mumbai from Shanghai on Tuesday. The same day, they flew to Bhavnagar. He developed cough and fever on Wednesday,” said Dr RK Sinha, MoH of Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation (BMC), adding his results came positive Thursday.

The child also tested positive while the man’s wife tested negative, said Sinha, adding the family has isolated themselves. The samples have been sent to GBRC for genome sequencing, he said.

First published on: 22-12-2022 at 11:50:18 pm
Law student is Ahmedabad topper, 25 from city score above 99 percentile in CAT

