6 killed in Anand accident

August 12, 2022 2:23:34 am
Six persons including two teenagers were killed when a speeding car hit a motorcycle and an autorickshaw in which they were travelling in Sojitra of Anand Thursday.
According to police, the driver of the car fled the spot after the accident, but he was apprehended soon. The driver, 42-year-old Ketan Padhiyar, has been booked for culpable homicide, police said.
The accident happened Thursday evening on the Sojitra highway when a speeding Kia Seltos SUV hit an autorickshaw and a motorcycle from behind.
The deceased have been identified as Jiyaben Mistri (14) and Janviben Mistri (17), resident of Navagadh village in Sojitra, their mother Vinaben Mistri (44), Yasan Vohra (38), an autorickshaw driver, Yogesh Od (20) and Sandeep Od (19), residents of Anand.
According to police, Vinaben, Jiya and Janvi were travelling in an autorickshaw driven by Yasan while Yogesh and Sandeep were on a motorcycle. “Ketan Padhiyar had hit the two vehicles and tried to flee. We have booked him under IPC 304 for culpable homicide. Further investigation is being carried out by Assistant Superintendent of Police Khambhat division Abhishek Gupta,” said Ajit Rajiaan, Superintendent of Police, Anand.
