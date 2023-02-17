6 horses with glanders euthanised in Surat

Six horses that were infected with glanders disease — an infectious bacterial disease — were euthanised by personnel of the animal husbandry department in Surat on Thursday.

According to officials, the horses belonged to Laldarwaja resident Bholabhai Baggiwala who had eight horses that were used for wedding events. For a few days, six of the horses were having intermittent fever, nasal discharge and cough.

After primary diagnosis by government veterinary doctors, samples from the horses were sent for further testing to the government laboratory at Hissar in Haryana. On February 15, the test reports returned positive for glanders disease, following which officials of the animal husbandry department requested Surat Collector Ayush Oak for the mercy killing of the infected horses to prevent further spread, including among humans.

Meanwhile, the condition of the infected horses deteriorated and they were kept in isolation.

After they received permission from the collector, animal husbandry department officials took the horses to Surat Municipal Corporation’s solid waste disposal site at Khajod on Thursday afternoon where they were injected with thiopental and later buried.

“We have started investigations to find the source of the infection. Of the eight horses, six were infected with glanders. We have also taken samples of Baggiwala’s family members and sent them for testing,” said Dr Ashok Kumbhani, Assistant Director at Animal Disease Investigation Office in Surat.

“Owners will get a compensation of Rs 25,000 per deceased horse from the government,” said Dr Kumbhani.

He added that they have collected 19 samples of horses from different places in the Lal Darwaja area to check the spread of infection. “The samples have been sent to the government laboratory at Hissar and reports are being awaited. Our teams will also visit other areas in the city and collect samples from the horses who show symptoms of glanders,” Kumbhani said.