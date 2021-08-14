6 Gujarat cops to get medals for ‘excellence in investigation’

As many as six police officers in Gujarat featured in the list of awardees announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday for ‘excellence in investigation 2021′. The MHA on Thursday announced a list of 152 police personnel from different states’ police and agencies such as CBI, NIA and NCB, who will receive the ‘excellence in investigation’ medal for 2021.

According to police, IPS Nitesh Pandey was awarded for his efficient role as a complainant on behalf of the police and subsequent investigation, evidence collection and arrest under the sections of Gujarat Control of Terrorism and Organised Crime (GUJCTOC) Act against 13 accused persons belonging to land shark Jayesh Patel syndicate in Jamnagar. Later Patel was also detained from UK.

IPS officer Vidhi Chaudhary and PI Mangu Tadvi have been awarded for their work in arresting under five days a man accused of raping four-year-old girl child in Surat city in December last year and filing chargesheet against him. Police Inspector Mahendra Saluke has been awarded for his investigation of a road accident death in Umra of Surat which ultimately resulted in arrest of accused for murder.

Police Inspector AY Baloch has been awarded for his work in arrest of accused in kidnapping of two young men and return of Rs 1 crore ransom amount which was given by victims’ family in Surendranagar. Ahmedabad DCB Police Inspector DB Barad has been awarded for his role in detection of a fake rape case filed against Ahmedabad city’s two businessman by a woman from Andhra Pradesh.

According to a statement released by the office of Director General of Police Ashish Bhatia, “It is a matter of pride for us that six officers of Gujarat Police including two IPS will be given medals for excellence in investigation 2021.”