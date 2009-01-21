6,200 kg beef seized from trucks on Mangrol outskirts

Acting on a tip off,Junagadh local crime branch police seized beef being transported in a truck and arrested three persons on Tuesday.

Raids were also carried out on several agriculture farms located on the outskirts of Mangrol city in Junagadh district on Tuesday evening. The truck carrying beef was loaded and dispatched from Mangrol,said police. LCB officials had ordered the truck bearing the number GJ 11 4116 to stop and found it to be loaded with 6,200 kg beef worth Rs 3,15,250. The police have arrested three persons in this connection.

N B Zala,a sub inspector with LCB,has lodged a complaint with Junagadh taluka police in this regard against three accused identified as Yousuf Padaya (28),Iqbal Khadeem (30) and Ibrahim Jaga (30),all three residents of Mangrol city. The trio has been booked under Animal Cruelty (prevention) Act 11-L,Mumbai Animal Act 1954 Rule 5,6,8 and 10 and under Sections 295,429 and 120 (B) of the Indian Penal Code.

