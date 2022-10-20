5G will be a game-changer: PM, says NEP to pull country out of English ‘slave mentality’

With the advent of 5G technology, students from even the remote areas of the state will now have access to the best teachers and content in-real time through virtual education, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gandhinagar Wednesday. He also stressed that the new National Education Policy (NEP) will pull the country out of the “slave mentality” surrounding the English language.

“If 4G is a bicycle, 5G is an aircraft, such is the difference. Understanding this power, Gujarat will have 5G in education through Mission Schools of Excellence. Recently-launched 5G service will go beyond smart facilities, smart classrooms, and smart teachings. It will take our education system to the next level,” said Modi, who was at the launch of the Mission Schools of Excellence at Dadanagar Convention Centre Tri Mandir in Adalaj. He said that more than 20,000 schools are entering the 5G phase of education through Mission Schools of Excellence and expressed hope that the needs of Anganwadis for career guidance and preparation for competitive exams will also be fulfilled through the initiative.

Under the Mission Schools of Excellence, 50,000 new classrooms and more than 1 lakh smart classrooms will be developed with modern infrastructure.

The PM also advocated for the use of local languages to make sure that those uncomfortable with English are not left behind. “Earlier, knowledge of the English language was considered a criterion of being intellectual. In reality, the English language is just a medium of communication. This language barrier was a hindrance. Many young talents from villages could not become doctors and engineers because they were not well-versed in English,” he said, adding that the National Education Policy focuses on the same.

Further emphasising the use of mother tongue for imparting higher education, including in technical courses, the PM said,: The process is on to prepare curriculum in many Indian languages, including Gujarati. No one in the country should be left out. That is the spirit of NEP.”

He said that as part of the the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, India has resolved to eliminate the mentality of slavery. “NEP is an attempt to take the country out from the mindset of slavery and hone talent and innovation.”Echoing the PM’s views, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said, “Recently, Madhya Pradesh has started providing medical education in the Hindi medium. The days are not far when medical and engineering education will be offered here in Gujarati.”

The Prime Minister also highlighted that the Union Cabinet has decided to build more than 14,500 PM-SHRI schools at Rs 27,000 crore across the country. The central government is working towards building model schools for education in accordance with NEP in all corners of the country, he said.

Advertisement

Appreciating the Vidya Samiksha Kendra in Gandhinagar, Modi said the centre has proved to be a model for other states. Education ministers and officials from various states and regions of the country have visited the center and are reviewing and studying the entire procedure and even trying to emulate this in their states, he added.

-With inputs from PTI