They went live on Instagram. 57 people watched a Gujarat couple die

Family members alerted the Dahod police after watching the livestream, but poor connectivity hampered efforts to locate the couple.

Written by: Aditi Raja
3 min readVadodaraUpdated: Oct 6, 2026 04:40 PM IST
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At least 57 people watched a young couple in Gujarat’s Dahod as they went live on a social media platform from a forested area and took their own lives, turning a family dispute into a tragedy that unfolded in real time.

Senior police officers said the incident occurred on October 4 on the outskirts of Hirapur village in Singwad, where a girl, about 16, and a young man, around 23, travelled roughly 20 km from their respective villages in a neighbouring taluka before starting the Instagram live.

The live stream has since emerged as a crucial part of the police investigation.

Poor connectivity

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Among those watching the couple were members of their families, who alerted the police after seeing what was unfolding. The families contacted a police station in the district, under whose jurisdiction their respective villages fall, prompting the police to mobilise teams to locate the couple.

The police rushed to find them, but poor network connectivity and the challenge of pinpointing the exact location turned the response into a race they could not win.

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“The police team was immediately dispatched, but due to network issues as well as the challenge of identifying the exact location, the two had already taken the extreme step by the time the police reached the spot,” a senior officer said.

‘A spontaneous act’

Karan Panna, Assistant Deputy Superintendent of Police, Limkheda division, told The Indian Express that the circumstances pointed towards family opposition to the relationship.

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“The probe is on. Prima facie, it was a spontaneous act, and the circumstances suggest their families opposed the relationship. We are conducting an investigation after an accidental death case has been lodged. The further steps will be decided accordingly,” Panna said.

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The video is still available on social media accounts of those who watched and recorded it live.

A team from Randhikpur police station reached the spot and recovered the bodies, beginning the investigation.

The bodies of the couple were sent for post-mortem examination and handed over to their families Monday for the final rites, Panna said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Aditi Raja
Aditi Raja

Aditi Raja is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, with over 20 years in the field. She has been reporting from the region of Central Gujarat and Narmada district for this newspaper since 2013, which establishes her as a highly Authoritative and Trustworthy source on regional politics, administration, and critical socio-economic and environmental issues. Expertise: Core Authority & Specialization: Her reporting is characterized by a comprehensive grasp of the complex factors shaping Central Gujarat, which comprises a vast tribal population, including: Politics and Administration: In-depth analysis of dynamics within factions of political parties and how it affects the affairs in the region, visits of national leaders making prominent statements, and government policy decisions impacting the population on ground. Crucial Regional Projects: She consistently reports on the socio-economic and political impact of infrastructure projects in the region, especially the Statue of Unity, the Sardar Sarovar Project on the Narmada River, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail bullet train project as well as the National Highway infrastructure. Social Justice and Human Rights: Her reporting offers deep coverage of sensitive human-interest topics, including gender, crime, and tribal issues. Her reports cover legal proceedings from various district courts as well as the Gujarat High Court (e.g., the Bilkis Bano case remission, POCSO court orders, Public Interest Litigations), the plight of tribal communities, and broader social conflicts (e.g., Kheda flogging case). Local Impact & Disaster Reporting: Excels in documenting the immediate impact of events on communities, such as the political and civic fallout of the Vadodara floods, the subsequent public anger, and the long-delayed river redevelopment projects, Harni Boat Tragedy, Air India crash, bringing out a blend of stories from the investigations as well as human emotions. Special Interest Beat: She tracks incidents concerning Non-Resident Gujaratis (NRIs) including crime and legal battles abroad, issues of illegal immigration and deportations, as well as social events connecting the local Gujarati experience to the global diaspora. ... Read More

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