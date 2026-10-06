They went live on Instagram. 57 people watched a Gujarat couple die

The live stream has since emerged as a crucial part of the police investigation. (AI-Generated Image)

At least 57 people watched a young couple in Gujarat’s Dahod as they went live on a social media platform from a forested area and took their own lives, turning a family dispute into a tragedy that unfolded in real time.

Senior police officers said the incident occurred on October 4 on the outskirts of Hirapur village in Singwad, where a girl, about 16, and a young man, around 23, travelled roughly 20 km from their respective villages in a neighbouring taluka before starting the Instagram live.

The live stream has since emerged as a crucial part of the police investigation.

Poor connectivity

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Among those watching the couple were members of their families, who alerted the police after seeing what was unfolding. The families contacted a police station in the district, under whose jurisdiction their respective villages fall, prompting the police to mobilise teams to locate the couple.