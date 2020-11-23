57-hour curfew in Ahmedabad city: Over 350 held for violating lockdown rules

The curfew, announced by the state government Thursday due to rising Covid-19 cases, will remain in effect till 6 am Monday.

More than 350 people have been arrested from across Ahmedabad for violation of lockdown norms after the 57-hour curfew was imposed from 9 pm Friday. Eighty-four people were arrested from 9 pm Friday until Saturday, while 267 others were held Sunday, police said.

A total of 11 deputy police commissioners, 32 assistant police commissioners, 57 police inspectors, 215 police sub-inspectors, 7,000 police personnel and 2,635 home guards were deployed across the city to ensure strict adherence to the curfew restrictions, officials said.

The government allowed people associated with essential services to commute during the curfew. Relaxations were also extended to rail and air passengers and exam aspirants to reach test centres.

“Among the 351 people arrested, 43 were held under IPC Section 188 (disobedience to order given by public servant), 27 under Epidemic Diseases Act and 281 under Disaster Management Act as mentioned in the guidelines issued by the Union Home Ministry amid the pandemic. In total, 349 FIRs were lodged on Saturday and Sunday,” a statement released by Ahmedabad Police on Sunday read. The police also penalised 160 vehicle drivers and collected Rs 11.63 lakh in fine for violation of lockdown rules.

