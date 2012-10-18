55-yr-old Amsterdam plan to revive heritage buildings in city

A 55-year-old business plan that helped revive Amsterdam city with a revenue generation model,will come to the rescue of heritage buildings in the walled city of Ahmedabad. The revenue model,which has already been put to test on citys two buildings,will now be extended to more than 12,500 heritage buildings in the city.

To work out the modalities and feasibility plan on such a large scale,the heritage department of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation had signed an MoU with a local heritage trust  City Heritage Centre (CHC) last week.

If the city is aiming at UNESCO World Heritage City status,we need to value the heritage of its old buildings. The heritage department is exploring all the possible options of preserving the heritage buildings through restoration. Among other incentives,the proposal of awarding transferable Floor Space Index (FSI) in any part of the city to the contributors of restoration is being worked out, said Municipal Commissioner Guruprasad Mohapatra.

As many as 12,502 heritage buildings have been listed out after field surveys jointly carried out by AMC and French experts under revitalisation of the walled city of Ahmedabad project. Based on the building value and type,these are divided into three categories with 458 buildings listed as most valuable and in need of immediate restoration work.

Gauri Wagenaar,who last year had stepped down as the head of the Netherlands Business Support Office in Ahmedabad (a Netherlands government-backed firm that helps establishing new business),after holding the position for 15 years,is lending her experience and support to this restoration project,said an AMC official.

The biggest challenge to be faced is lack of awareness towards heritage and culture among residents. A clear manifestation of this is overnight breaking down of old buildings in the city that are replaced by new constructions, said Gauri Wagenaar.

Speaking on the project,she revealed that 55-year-old,tried-and-tested business venture model for restoration of Amsterdams old city can be successful in Ahmedabad too. For instance,this revenue generating model will meet the owners demand of money generation schemes for their old buildings. At the same time,this should not be the only purpose of restoration. Preserving our culture and heritage should also find its presence on the priority list, she added.

Rajiv Patel,the managing trustee of City Heritage Centre,said the trust is already trying this revenue generation model on two buildings. One of these is a house in Doshiwada ni pol while the second is Kala Ramji Mandir in Haja Patels pole. Both these buildings are in old citys Kalupur area.

Under restoration project,the proposed plan is to help restore the building and based on the requirement of the owner,revenue model for the buildings will be proposed. For instance,either a bed and breakfast scheme can be offered to the tourists or an art gallery can be created in the building. As per the model,nothing will be charged from the owners rather they would gain from the revenue generated from the business, said Patel.

