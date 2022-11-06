Morbi tragedy: Among the 135 who died were 55 children. Their stories

IN THE narrow lanes behind Wankaner Darwaja in Gujarat’s Morbi town is the home of the Shahmadar family. At its entrance sits 34-year-old Arifshah Shahmadar, grim-faced, almost motionless. In the drawing room, two young girls read out the Quran to his frail mother, Hussaina. But the 74-year-old is distracted by a small red chair near the door leading to the bedroom. Till the evening of October 30, that chair would be occupied by Afridshah, Arifshah’s five-year-old son. “He would sit here, watching television cartoons with me everyday,” says Hussaina.

That Sunday evening, Afridshah and seven members of his family went to visit Jhulto Pul, the historic suspension bridge at a walking distance from their home. Only one returned alive.

Afridshah, his sister Amiya alias Ilsha (7), mother Anisha (33), cousins Muskan Shahmadar (21), Nawazshah Banva (13) and Tamanna Banva (9), and paternal aunt Naseem Banva were all killed when the bridge collapsed.

The tragedy killed 135 people, 55 of them children — 39 boys and 16 girls, according to the final list of victims complied by the district administration.

“No one from our family had ever visited Jhulto Pul. But my daughter Naseem’s son Shahnawaz was insistent on going to the bridge. So were Afridshah and the other children,” Hussaina recalls. “My daughter and her children were to return to their home in Jamnagar on Monday. Given the children’s enthusiasm, I couldn’t say no.”

Hussaina asked her daughters-in-law Anisha and Jameela, the wife of her eldest son Hajishah, and her daughter Naseem to take the five children to the bridge. “They were to cross the Machchhu river via the bridge and spend some time in Kesar Baug on the eastern bank before returning. Afridshah bid me goodbye saying ‘Dadana Vasila (may the Hajisha pir protect you)’. I replied saying the same thing. The children were so enthusiastic. That was the last time I saw them alive,” she says.

Afridshah was attached to his grandmother. “Though he had not started attending school, he could count up to 100 and learnt the alphabet by copying Ilsha and accompanying her to tuition. I also feel a deep pain for the loss of my daughter and her two children. How will I convince her in-laws that this was God’s wish,” she asks.

Advertisement

After the tragedy struck the Shahmadars, the family removed Hussaina’s bed from the drawing room to make space for visiting relatives.

No one has touched Afridshah’s chair.

“I can’t imagine that he is not seated in that chair and that he will no longer count the numbers in the calendar while standing on my bed. Maro chokro ramta rolai gayo (I lost my child while he was playing),” says Hussaina, breaking down.

Advertisement

Arifshah is a casual labourer in the local vegetable market. Reeling from the loss of his wife and two children, he has barely spoken in the last few days, family members say.

“We had to remove Ilsha’s photo from his bedroom and cover Anisha’s sewing machine lying there so that he would not keep staring at them,” says Daudshah, Arifshah’s elder brother.

Recalling the incident, Jameela, who is Muskan’s mother, says everything happened in a flash.

“We were returning when I heard a loud sound. I don’t know what happened after that. When I regained consciousness, I found myself clinging to a cable. A local youth came to my rescue. I refused to come to the shore unless the children, Anisha and my sister-in-law were also rescued. The youth told me that they were also being rescued,” says the 45-year-old. Jameela has two other daughters and a son.

“This looks like God’s will. What else can this be,” says Arifshah, fighting back his tears as he stops midway while preparing a masala (a mixture of tobacco and betel nut water).

Advertisement

After learning about the incident, the family first rushed to the river bank. They then got a call directing them to the GMERS General Hospital. “I saw bodies lying in the lobby. My wife was seated on a chair but no doctor was able to attend to her. I took her to a hospital after the burial of our loved ones. She had suffered a fracture,” says Hajishah.

At Ilsha’s school, teachers are in disbelief. “She was a sensitive girl and brilliant at studies. She finished first in a drawing competition recently. She was among the toppers in her class and was very interested in extracurricular activities,” says Varsha Ahir, Ilsha’s teacher at Taluka Kanya Shala No. 2 near Darbargadh, at the western end of the suspension bridge.

Advertisement

School principal Nilesh Kaila said they didn’t initially know that Ilsha was dead. “We got a list of victims and scanned it several times to check if any children from our school were on it. But as Ilsha’s name was mentioned as Amiya on that list, we couldn’t identify her immediately. We were not aware that she was called that at home. So we could not reach out to her family.”

Ahir says: “Her mother would always be cheerful when she would come to drop and pick up Ilsha. The family seemed to be committed to providing her a good education.”

Advertisement

The day the tragedy struck…

Sahil Sama: Sahil dropped out of school after Class 10 and was working in the garage of an automobile showroom in Morbi. As the garage was closed for Diwali, he asked mother Bilkis if he could go to the Jhulto Pul with his friends Sohil and Alfaz and cousin Asif Sama (22). Only Asif came home. Family: Father Dilawar (43), mother Bilkish (41), younger brothers Mohsin (15) and Danish, sister Mahinoor (11).

Sudasha Sumra and Avesh Sumra: Sudasha was a Class 4 student and Avesh studied in Class 1 at BR Ambedkar School in Vishipara, Morbi. At 5.31 pm, Avesh called his father to say Sudasha and he wanted to see the Jhulto Pul, says their uncle Rafiq. Osman, a transport labourer, returned home early from work and the family left for the bridge. Suhana and Avesh’s mother, Mumtaz, who is three months pregnant, went along too. But before she could get on to the bridge, she said she was feeling giddy. Osman bought tickets for himself and the kids. Only Mumtaz survived.

Dhruvi Bhindi and Nisarg Bhindi: Dhruvi and Nisarg studied at a school in Samakantha area of Morbi in Classes 8 and 2 respectively. At 5.30 pm, the Bhindi family asked their neighbours Chamanlal Jadhav, 70, and Ira Jadhav, 60, if they wanted to accompany them to the bridge. “I said I was going to a temple nearby, so they left,” says Chamanlal. The Bhindi family moved to Morbi’s Golden Market area about 10 months ago. Bhavesh owned a jewellery shop and Mita ran a beauty parlour and tailor shop from home. Family: Father Bhavesh Bhindi (40), mother Mita Bhindi (35). The entire family died in the tragedy.

Mahi Majothi, Faizan Majothi and Sayna Panka: Mahi was a Class 2 student of Shri Bhartiya Vidyalaya in Morbi, while Faizan hadn’t joined school yet, but went for tuition classes in the locality and Sayna studied in a madrasa in Morbi and lived in a hostel, but has been home since the lockdown. It was a big day at the Majothi household in Kantinagar area of Morbi 2. Juma Majothi’s sister was to get engaged the next day and the house was teeming with relatives, friends and neighbours. By evening, Juma Majothi, his wife Reshma and children Faizan and Mahi, along with other five others, including their neighbour Sayna Panka, decided to visit the Morbi bridge. Sayna’s step-mother Rubina says, “They asked me to come along, but I had to shop for the following day’s engagement. So only Sayna went; my four sons didn’t go along. I later asked my husband to go and get Sayna, but by then, we heard the terrible news.” Majothi Family: Father Juma Majothi (31), mother Reshma Majothi (22). The entire family died in the tragedy. Sayna’s family: Step-mother Rubina (27), father Aadam, four step brothers and grandmother, Khutub Panka, 65.

Amiya alias Ilsha Shahmadar and Afridshah Shahmadar: While Amiya was a Class 2 student at the Girls School, Durbargadh, Morbi, Afridshah hadn’t enrolled in school yet, though he attended private coaching in the locality. Family: Mother Anisha (33), father Arifshah (34)

Shahnawaz Banva and Tammana Banva: Shahnawaz was a Class 7 student at Mangal Bhavan School in Jamnagar, younger sister Tammana was a student of Class 4 in the school. Family: Mother Naseem, father Bapushah.

Shivrajsinh Jadeja, Bhavyarajsinh Jadeja, Devarshiba Jadeja, and Devikaba Jadeja: While Shivrajsinh, Bhavyarajsinh, Devarshiba were students of Classes 5, 4 and 1 respectively, and studied at Shakt Shanala School, Morbi, Devikaba hadn’t started school yet. On Sunday, the women and the children of the Jadeja household left for a darshan at the Dhakkavali Meldi Mata temple. It was a Sunday evening routine, but that day, as Pradyumansinh was leaving with his younger brother Pratapsinh, he asked them to skip the temple visit. “I told them the temple would be very crowded. But they went anyway. On their way back, I assume, the children must have pressed them to take them to the bridge. When we returned home, it was locked. Then we saw their bodies in hospital,” says Pradyumansinh. “Since Pratap and Pradyuman were at work, they didn’t join their wives and children. They are now the only survivors in their family,” says Kanak Sinh, a relative of the Jadejas. While the family is from Jalia village in Jamnagar, the brothers had been living at Sanala in Morbi for the last six years. Shivrajsinh and Bhavyarajsinh’s family: Father Pradyumansinh (34), mother Asmitaba (30), grandmother Jayaba (65). Pradyumansinh survived. Devarshiba and Devikaba’s family: Father Pratapsinh, mother Kiranba (26), grandmother Jayaba (65). Pratapsinh is now the only survivor.

Kunjal Raiyani and Naitik Chhatrola: Kunjal was a Class 9 student at Lal Bahadur Shashtri Vidyalaya, village Khanpar, Morbi district, and Naitik a Class 5 student at Apollo International School, Gota, Ahmedabad. According to Shailesh’s younger brother Paresh, Kunjal went to her maternal uncle Kailash’s home in Morbi town with her aunts for a New Year’s gathering. From there, they went to the home of Durga’s sister Ila’s home where three of her other sisters and their children had gathered. That evening, the family went to see the bridge. Kunjal, her four aunts and five cousins, incuding Aarav Detroja and Naitik Chhatrole, were killed. Kunjal’s family: Father Shailesh Raiyani (41), mother Durga (38), younger sister Mahi (7). Twelve people, including those in Kunjal’s extended family, died. Naitik’s family: Mahesh Chhatrola (35), mother Ila Chhatrola (32) (Both parents dead along with Naitik’s four cousins, three aunts and two uncles).

Hiyan Choksi: Hiyan was one of the youngest victims of the tragedy. Bharat Choksi had took out his grandson Hiyan for an outing to the Jhulto Pul, says Varun’s elder brother Kishan. Bharat, says Kishan, thought the toddler would have fun as the bridge swung. “It was a historic bridge and my father thought Hiyan would like it when the bridge moved,” says Kishan. Family: Father Varun Choksi (30), mother Ruchi (30), grandfather Bharat Choksi (62). Grandfather and Hiyan died in the accident.

Yuvraj Makwana: Yuvraj was a Class 7, Mitul School in Morbi. Yuvraj, his father Mahesh and sister Vandana went to his cousin Girish’s house for lunch. The two families live on adjacent lanes in Anand Nagar area. Around 6 pm, Mahesh drove his bike to the bridge, with Yuvraj and nephew Girish sitting pillion. All three died. Family: Father Mahesh Makwana (35), mother died 5 years ago, sister Vandana Makwana (14), grandfather Vasram Makwana (65), grandmother Bhanu Makwana (60).