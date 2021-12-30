548 Covid cases in Gujarat: No AC in Surat hotels, testing must in industries

Gujarat continues to see a rapid rise in Covid-19 cases reporting 548 new cases and a death due the infection in Porbandar on Wednesday. The Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) has announced stricter protocol, disallowing air conditioning in hotels, restaurants and gyms and mandating rapid antigen tests for diamond and textile industry workers every week.

With 19 more patients testing positive for the Omicron variant of the virus, the Omicron tally in the state stood at 97 as of Wedn-esday, with 56 of them being active patients at present. Of the 19, nine had no travel history, according to the state health bulletin.

The SMC has also announced that surprise checks will be conducted on whether the new protocol is being followed and if found to be violating, proceedings shall be initiated. The civic body additionally announced that proceedings shall also be initiated against those found to be violating the wedding guest cap of 400 persons.

Even as new cases are currently doubling in a span of approximately three days, the state government permits 400 guests at weddings at present.

Surat city on Wednesday added 72 more cases and six Covid-19 patients in the city were detected with the Omicron variant, two of whom had a history of international travel while the remaining four had no travel history.

In Ahmedabad city, 265 new cases were added, taking the active case count in the city to over 800. The civic body added nine households in Sadbhav Flat in Isanpur and six households in Abhishree Bungalows at Ambli, under micro containment zones. Eight Covid-19 patients were detected with the Omicron variant in Ahmedabad city, six of whom had international travel history while two others had no travel history.

Vadodara saw an addition of three more Omicron cases, taking the district’s Omicron tally to 21. All three had no travel history, either international or domestic.

Ahmedabad, city and rural jurisdiction included, with an average of 8,000 tests conducted a day, is seeing a test positivity rate of over three percent, a sharp rise from the test positivity rate of one per cent as of December 23.

Meanwhile, AMC Municipal Commissioner Lochan Sehra Wednesday convened a meeting with the deputy municipal commissioners, health officials, solid waste management director, school board officials and hospital officials on Covid-19 measures according to a press note by AMC.

According to the press note, officials were intimated to declare micro-containment zones in areas/localities reporting cluster of cases, increasing testing with testing kiosks as well as testing facilities at BRTS, AMTS bus stands, Kankaria lake front and zoo, railway station and bus stations.

The solid waste management department was instructed to ensure public awareness about masking up and social distancing and have been instructed to collect fines from those found not adhering to the protocol. The tax department has been instructed to conduct checking for adherence to Covid SOP at commercial units and initiate proceedings against those found to be violating the same.

Apart from the main cities of Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot seeing rapid addition of new cases, other districts such as Anand, Kheda and Kutch are seeing significant increase in new cases being reported.

For example, Anand, where two Covid-19 patients were detected with the Omicron variant Wednesday taking the Omicron tally in the district to eight, reported 23 new cases of Covid-19. The district was reporting fewer than five cases a day as of December 24 followed by a sharp spike with 18 cases reported on December 25 and 12 cases on December 28.

Kheda trebled its daily Covid case count on Wednesday — reporting 21 cases from the seven cases reported a day ago.