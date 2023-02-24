53 students from Gujarat to visit Assam 18 students arrive at IITGN for ‘Yuva Sangam’

Eighteen students from Assam arrived at Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN) Friday morning as a part of the Central government’s ‘Yuva Sangam’—an initiative to get youngsters acquainted with various facets of art, culture, life, and landmarks for a week.

As part of the programme, 53 students and off-campus youngsters from Gujarat would depart for Assam with their respective state officers Friday.

Educationist and social activist, Sathyanarayanan Mundayoor, who is also a scholar-in-residence at IITGN, inaugurated the combined orientation programme for the two batches of students Friday.

“Both Gujarat and Assam have rich history and culture, and I am sure that you all will have the warmest experiences and memories in both states,” said Mundayoor.

Terming the programme as a unique learning opportunity, IITGN Director Prof Rajat Moona said, “When Mahatma Gandhiji came back from South Africa for the first time, he travelled throughout India to understand the country, its people, their culture, and problems and connect with them because there were very limited means of connectivity at that time.

Today, you all have embarked on a similar kind of journey, and we are fortunate that the means of connectivity have improved drastically across the country.”

The 18 students, including 11 males and 7 females from Assam, will visit different places in Gujarat between February 24 and March 2. IITGN, which is the nodal institute for the programme in Gujarat, has also facilitated the selection of 53 students and off-campus youngsters, including 27 males and 26 females, across the state and having different educational and professional backgrounds.

“We all had opted to visit Gujarat, the birth place of Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, under the scheme. We hope to take back to Assam the recent developments in the state,” said Hemraj Gogoi, 21, a final-year engineering student from Jorhat Engineering College.