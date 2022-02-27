51 Gujarat students arrive home from Ukraine

As many as 51 students from Gujarat who were stuck in war-torn Ukraine arrived in various cities of the state Sunday after their evacuation flight from Romanian capital of Bucharest landed in Mumbai Saturday night.

Of the 51 students, 15 reached Ahmedabad from Mumbai around 2 pm on a Volvo bus arranged by the Gujarat government. Another 15 students were dropped at Vadodara and the remaining in other cities such as Vapi, Ankleshwar and Anand during the journey.

All 15 students who arrived in Ahmedabad are medical students pursuing their six-year MBBS course in Bukovinian State Medical University (BSMU) in Chernivtsi of Ukraine. Around 1,500-2,000 students from India are currently enrolled in BSMU.

Nilesh Tiwari (20), a third-year student at BSMU, said they were evacuated as per a list of Indian students sent by the university to the embassy. “We were evacuated as per the list. Students of the last two lists from the university are yet to be evacuated. We reached the Romania border by bus and over there, the embassy officials made us cross the border. Our immigration was done on the spot. From the border, we reached the Bucharest city airport in Romania by bus, which was also arranged by the embassy officials,” said Tiwari.

The students arrived in Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on a special Air India flight from the Bucharest airport. State Education Minister Jitu Vaghani said another flight has landed in Delhi in which another 27 students from the state have arrived. They, too, will be brought home on a Volvo bus. “The remaining students from Gujarat who are still stuck in Ukraine will be brought to India at the earliest,” he assured.

Vaghani said both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel acted as parents of the stranded students. “…the governments of both Narendrabhai and Bhupendrabhai became their (the students’) parents and ensured their return from Ukraine to India. Discussions were made with Russia, Ukraine and other neighbouring countries to ensure that students from Gujarat return to their homes,” said Vaghani during a felicitation ceremony organised by the state government at Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) building in Vastrapur of Ahmedabad.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Ilma Mansuri (23), a sixth-year MBBS student of BSMU, said: “The implications of war were not as prevalent in Chernivtsi as it was in Kyiv and Kharkiv. Our university is closer to the Romania border; so, we were evacuated by the Indian embassy who contacted us. We were made to fill forms by the embassy. There are still 2-3 months left in our MBBS course and we are not sure whether we will get the degree online now.”

Nineteen-year-old Anjali Vasaniya, a native of Amreli and a second-year student at BSMU, said, “Earlier, I had booked a ticket to India on March 7 but it got cancelled after the outbreak of war. Then we were taken to the Romania border from where our evacuation process started. I am thankful to the Union government for helping the students. We are not sure when we will be able to go back to Ukraine and resume our studies.”