500 Covid vaccine centres to be opened for next phase in Gujarat

The official said those eligible for the next round of Covid-19 vaccination can register themselves online on Covid 2.0 portal. Maximum four persons can register themselves using one mobile number. (File)

The Gujarat government will initially open 500 Covid-19 vaccination centres in Gujarat for inoculating senior citizens and those with comorbidities from March 1.

Those opting for government centres will get the vaccine free, while a price tag which is yet to be decided will be attached to the vaccine at private vaccination facility.

“The Government of India conducted a detailed video conference today. Those who are 60 years of age (as on January 1, 2022) and above and those who are between the age of 45-60 years and have comorbidities will be vaccinated from March 1 onwards,” said Jayanti Ravi, Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare said while addressing mediapersons at Gandhinagar.

The official said those eligible for the next round of Covid-19 vaccination can register themselves online on Covid 2.0 portal. Maximum four persons can register themselves using one mobile number. Those without smartphones can also register “on-site”. “People can opt for Government Covid Vaccination Centre (GCVC) or Private Covid Vaccination Centre (PCVC). About 500 such centres will be opened in the first week,” she said.

“In government run vaccination centres anybody can get vaccinated for free, irrespective of their financial position. For persons going to private facilities, Rs 100 has to be paid as processing fee and the cost of the vaccine — which is yet to be decided by the Centre — will also have to be paid,” Ravi added. The payments have to be made online. Arrangements have also been made to provide certificates to those who get vaccinated.

Ravi said that since January 31, 2021, more than 4.07 lakh health workers which accounts to 84 percent of the total health workers and 4.14 lakh frontline workers (77 per cent) have received the first dose of Covid vaccine. Only 1.23 lakh healthcare workers have been given the second dose.

When asked if political leaders will take the lead in the next round of vaccination, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, who also has the Health portfolio, said, “We are yet to decide when to take the vaccine. Now we are giving it first to the citizens.”