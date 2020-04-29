50-year-old Covid-19 patient in Surat runs away from isolation ward

Notably, a 55-year-old COVID-19 patient had also tried to escape the NCH a few days ago. (Representational Image) Notably, a 55-year-old COVID-19 patient had also tried to escape the NCH a few days ago. (Representational Image)

A 50-year-old COVID-19 patient escaped from the isolation ward of New Civil Hospital (NCH) in Surat on Tuesday night. NCH authorities immediately informed Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) officials, who then launched a hunt for the patient.

SMC officials, along with Khatodara police, reached the residence of the patient but he wasn’t found there. Efforts to nab him are on, police said. The patient had tested positive on April 21 and was admitted to NCH the same day.

NCH Medical Superintendent, Dr. Preeti Kapadiya said, “Generally, the isolation ward has selective nurses and doctors. Nobody apart from the selected staffers is even allowed to go near the isolation ward. COVID-19 patients are given special dresses and they can be easily identified if spotted in public areas. We have informed SMC and police about the missing patient and they will find him.”

Notably, a 55-year-old COVID-19 patient had also tried to escape the NCH a few days ago. According to hospital sources, the patient had reached his residential society but was not allowed to enter. Other residents of the society had alerted the hospital and he was taken back in an ambulance.

Meanwhile, another COVID-19 patient recently uploaded a video which went viral on social media. She had alleged that hospital authorities are not taking care of COVID-19 patients under treatment in the isolation ward. She further alleged that the nursing staff is not helping out and the doctors don’t pay much attention either.

BJP MLA Harsh Sanghavi, under whose constituency — Majura — NCH falls, said, “We have come across many complaints from COVID-19 patients about poor administration. Earlier, there were complaints that patients were not being given proper food; we then started supplying food to them. Two cases of patients running away from the hospital have come to light, and one patient has shot a video about doctors and nurses not taking proper care. We will make a representation to the Chief Minister in the coming days about the poor administration of NCH.”

