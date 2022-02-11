50 kg Ganja seized on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway, two arrested

In the early hours of Thursday, officials from Crime Branch unit 3 of Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) police arrested two men while they were transporting 50.20 kilograms of Ganja, a commercial quantity, on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway.

Acting on a tip off about the drugs smuggling, the team laid a trap around 12.45 am near Chinchoti over-bridge in Vasai (east). The duo was smuggling the contraband in a rickshaw which was moving towards Mumbai.

“Their rickshaw was stopped and two white sacks were found which contained the drugs worth Rs 11.44 lakh,” said unit head, Inspector Pramod Badakh.

The accused were identified as Ajay Waghe, 27, a resident of Nalasopara (east), and Jay Patil, 24, a resident of Dahisar (east).

“We are questioning them to find the source of the drugs and where they were taking it,” said a crime branch official.

An FIR has been registered against them under sections 8C, 22C, 25 and 29 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

As the Ganja is within commercial quantity, the accused face a jail term of minimum 10 years which may extend to twenty years, as per the Act.