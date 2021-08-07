5 yrs of Rupani govt: Modi has put a system in place; development happens automatically, says Amit Shah

In the presence of Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Shah also virtually inaugurated and laid foundation stones for various projects worth Rs 5,300 crore, belonging to nine different state departments. (Photo: Twitter/@CMOGuj)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi “has put a system in place in Gujarat where development happens automatically,” said Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while virtually addressing the seventh day of celebrations to mark the completion of five years of Rupani government in the state on Saturday.

“Narendrabhai (PM Modi) has created a new tradition in the country’s democracy. A system has been created in such a way that even when a leader is not serving as the chief minister, the development work goes on automatically. I am proud that Narendrabhai has created such a system in Gujarat, whereby even after he has left the state, development is happening beautifully,” Shah said, addressing the “Vikas Divas” event held at the Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar.

The Union minister said both CM Vijay Rupani and his deputy Nitin Patel have continued to provide speed to development works in the state “on the path shown by Narendrabhai”. “The tradition of development that Narendrabhai began in Gujarat was first taken forward by Anandiben (Patel) and later by the duo of Nitinbhai and Vijaybhai… the result is Gujarat is either number one or is heading towards being number one in all sectors,” Shah said.

In the presence of Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Shah also virtually inaugurated and laid foundation stones for various projects worth Rs 5,300 crore, belonging to nine different state departments. Of these, projects worth Rs 900 crore were part of his Lok Sabha constituency of Gandhinagar, Shah said.

Comparing the chief minister’s spot vacated by Narendra Modi in Gujarat to King Vikramaditya’s mythological throne, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said, “Honourable Narendrabhai has put in place such a good system where if any person abides by the system, the development becomes visible. So we say that Narendrabhai’s throne is like Vikramaditya’s throne and the person sitting on it imbibes the powers. So in the past five years, we did not face any difficulty in our work.”

“We are constantly getting the guidance and blessings of Narendrabhai and Amitbhai (Shah),” Rupani said adding, Gujarat did not lockdown for a single day during the second wave in 2021 and was able to execute more infrastructure projects.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that Rupani had requested him to begin work on Ahmedabad-Dholera expressway. “The project has been divided into four packages. The first package has been awarded,” he said.

Listing out demands made by various leaders for road projects in Gujarat, the minister said, “Parshottam Rupala had requested for NH-351 Mahuva-Savarkundla-Amreli-Bagasara-Jetpur stretch. This project will be completed in five packages and the work can begin once land acquisition is completed.” Gadkari asked the state government to resolve the land acquisition issue related to this stretch quickly.

Gadkari said under the Bharatmala project, about 1,080 kilometres of new works worth Rs 25,370 crore are set to begin in Gujarat this year which would include the Rs 6,000-crore 210-kilometre long Sanchor-Ahmedabad greenfield expressway and 128-kilometre of Surat-Nasik-Ahmednagar greenfield highway worth Rs 9,400 crore, for which alignment has been finalised.

“The work on the Amritsar-Jamnagar economic corridor has also begun. I have asked PM Modi to provide time for the Bhoomi Pujan of this project,” he added.

Taking about the 3.75-kilometre elevated stretch on the national highway at Deesa in Banaskantha district, Gadkari said, “Earlier plan was to build an underpass. Leaders from the area came to meet me and demanded an elevated corridor… When the issue was verified, it came to notice that this stretch was part of East-West economic corridor and connects north and central India to Kandla and Mundra ports. So we gave permission and today it is being inaugurated.”