5-year-old boy among 3 dead as car hits divider

A five-year-old boy was among three persons who died in a road accident Sunday morning in Halol of Panchmahal when they were on their way to visit Kali temple in Pavagadh hills.

According to police, the incident took place around 6 am on Sunday on the bypass road between Jyoti Circle to Pavagadh hills in Halol taluka when the driver of a Maruti Eeco van with six passengers from Ankleshwar lost control and hit the divider.

The deceased have been identified as Jagdish Vasava (35), Kailashiben Prajapati (55) and Tejashwar Prajapati (5) — all residents of Ankleshwar in Bharuch. Tejashwar’s brother Ansh Prajapati (two-and-a-half years) is said to be critical and is admitted to a Vadodara hospital. According to police, the van was being driven by Kamal Kishor Prajapati, a resident of Ankleshwar, whose son Tejashwar and mother-in-law Kailashiben died in the accident.

“After crossing the Halol toll plaza, the Eeco van reached the bypass between Pavagadh and Jyoti Circle when Kamal Kishor lost control over the vehicle that crashed into the divider. Three people died while another child has been admitted to SSG Hospital in Vadodara. Based on a complaint by father-in-law of deceased Jagdish Vasava, we have booked Kamal Kishor under IPC 304A for causing death due to negligence and 279 for rash driving,” said a senior police officer at Halol town police station.