scorecardresearch
Sunday, Aug 28, 2022

5-year-old boy among 3 dead as car hits divider

According to police, the incident took place around 6 am on Sunday on the bypass road between Jyoti Circle to Pavagadh hills in Halol taluka when the driver of a Maruti Eeco van with six passengers from Ankleshwar lost control and hit the divider.

The deceased have been identified as Jagdish Vasava (35), Kailashiben Prajapati (55) and Tejashwar Prajapati (5) — all residents of Ankleshwar in Bharuch. (Representational/File)

A five-year-old boy was among three persons who died in a road accident Sunday morning in Halol of Panchmahal when they were on their way to visit Kali temple in Pavagadh hills.

According to police, the incident took place around 6 am on Sunday on the bypass road between Jyoti Circle to Pavagadh hills in Halol taluka when the driver of a Maruti Eeco van with six passengers from Ankleshwar lost control and hit the divider.

The deceased have been identified as Jagdish Vasava (35), Kailashiben Prajapati (55) and Tejashwar Prajapati (5) — all residents of Ankleshwar in Bharuch. Tejashwar’s brother Ansh Prajapati (two-and-a-half years) is said to be critical and is admitted to a Vadodara hospital. According to police, the van was being driven by Kamal Kishor Prajapati, a resident of Ankleshwar, whose son Tejashwar and mother-in-law Kailashiben died in the accident.

More from Ahmedabad

“After crossing the Halol toll plaza, the Eeco van reached the bypass between Pavagadh and Jyoti Circle when Kamal Kishor lost control over the vehicle that crashed into the divider. Three people died while another child has been admitted to SSG Hospital in Vadodara. Based on a complaint by father-in-law of deceased Jagdish Vasava, we have booked Kamal Kishor under IPC 304A for causing death due to negligence and 279 for rash driving,” said a senior police officer at Halol town police station.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Something about the CongressPremium
Something about the Congress
Chris Evert needs everyone to listenPremium
Chris Evert needs everyone to listen
6-airbag rule may be deferred as small-car segment pushes backPremium
6-airbag rule may be deferred as small-car segment pushes back
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of landPremium
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 29-08-2022 at 12:37:29 am
Next Story

Ayurveda not only heals body, but also the mind: Governor

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

If Congress cannot flourish with Gandhis, can it survive without them?

If Congress cannot flourish with Gandhis, can it survive without them?

Premium
Teenage girl gang-raped in Thane, 3 arrested
Maharashtra

Teenage girl gang-raped in Thane, 3 arrested

Rahul remains 'No. 1', 'only' choice of Cong: Khurshid

Rahul remains 'No. 1', 'only' choice of Cong: Khurshid

What can one say to a three-year-old who died?
Bilkis Bano Case

What can one say to a three-year-old who died?

Will give Sonali Phogat death probe to CBI if needed: CM

Will give Sonali Phogat death probe to CBI if needed: CM

Tarantino on Bruce Lee bit in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and its backlash
Scene Stealer

Tarantino on Bruce Lee bit in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and its backlash

How Panchayat found its audiences across the country
Sunday Read

How Panchayat found its audiences across the country

Premium
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 28: Latest News
Advertisement