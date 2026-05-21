5-year-old among 7 kids rescued from medical waste sorting unit in Ahmedabad

The owner, Firoz, has been booked under BNS section 146 (unlawful compulsory labour), section 79 (exploitation of a child employee) of the Juvenile Justice Act, as wells as section 3, 7, 8 and 14 of the Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act.

The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the Ahmedabad City Crime Branch on Wednesday rescued seven children from a medical waste sorting unit in the Narol area of the city. The raid was conducted with the help of Association for Voluntary Action (AVA), an NGO.

All the rescued children live in the vicinity of the unit. While the oldest of them is 14 years old, and had reportedly been working there for two years, the youngest is a five-year-old boy, who had been working there for six months. They were paid Rs 17 per kilo of crushed glass drug vials.

The FIR was filed at Narol police station on the basis of a complaint filed by AVA state co-ordinator Sheetal Pradeep.