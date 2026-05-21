5-year-old among 7 kids rescued from medical waste sorting unit in Ahmedabad

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The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the Ahmedabad City Crime Branch on Wednesday rescued seven children from a medical waste sorting unit in the Narol area of the city. The raid was conducted with the help of Association for Voluntary Action (AVA), an NGO.
All the rescued children live in the vicinity of the unit. While the oldest of them is 14 years old, and had reportedly been working there for two years, the youngest is a five-year-old boy, who had been working there for six months. They were paid Rs 17 per kilo of crushed glass drug vials.
The FIR was filed at Narol police station on the basis of a complaint filed by AVA state co-ordinator Sheetal Pradeep.
The FIR stated that when the police raised the site on Tuesday, they found seven children, all under the age of 18 years, engaged in the sorting of medical waste, including removing metal parts of syringes and vials, and then crushing the glass parts.
Out of the seven children, four are siblings and their mother also works at the same place. The family allegedly managed to break about 20 kg of glass vials per day.
The owner, Firoz, has been booked under BNS section 146 (unlawful compulsory labour), section 79 (exploitation of a child employee) of the Juvenile Justice Act, as wells as section 3, 7, 8 and 14 of the Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act.
Sheetal told The Indian Express that they found several cuts on the hands of the children who were working in deplorable conditions. The children were sent to the care of the state.
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