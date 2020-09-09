5 workers electrocuted, two injured at factory site in Gandhinagar

According to police, a team of Forensic Science Laboratory has also visited the accident spot. (Representational)

Five workers died and two others were injured when they came in contact with a high-tension wire at a factory site in Santej at Kalol of Gandhinagar on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the accident occurred inside the premises of Om Fibre company in Milan Industrial Estate around 2.55 pm on Tuesday when a group of workers were carrying an iron staircase, which got in touch with a high-tension wire installed at the premises.

The deceased have been identified as Kartik Manubhai, a resident of Ahmedabad, Pankaj Valiya, a resident of Ahmedabad, Mahesh Dulera, a resident of Vasna in Ahmedabad, Bhavuji Thakor, a resident of Satellite in Ahmedabad and Bajrangi Rai, a resident of Ranchi in Jharkhand. The two other workers who were injured in the accident have been admitted to the Civil Hospital in Gandhinagar by police.

“The workers were making a fibre shed in the factory when they had to carry an iron staircase. The staircase got in touch with a high-voltage electrical wire. As of now, we have filed a case of accidental death and the bodies have been sent for postmortem. Prima facie, we have not found any instance of negligence in the case and we are awaiting the postmortem reports for further action,” said Mayur Chavda, Superintendent of Police, Gandhinagar.

According to a statement given to police by 20-year-old Gautam Bhagora, one of the workers injured in the accident, “Eight of us were moving an iron staircase when it got in touch with three electricity wires overhead. Due to the impact, I and two other workers were thrown away while five of them got stuck with the staircase and got electrocuted.”

