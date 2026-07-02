5 Surat civic officials suspended, to face departmental inquiry

Surat Municipal Commissioner M Nagarajan told The Indian Express that the inquiry would “fix charges on the basis of their role and further action will later be taken against them (the five officials).” (Express)

FIVE OFFICIALS of the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) were on Thursday suspended in connection with the controversial demolition of several shanties in the city’s Nasirnagar area in May. Some of the residents have moved the Gujarat High Court (HC) alleging that due process was not followed during the demolition drive and they were not issued any notices beforehand.

A departmental inquiry has been initiated on the basis of the findings of a six-member internal inquiry committee that probed the demolition drive carried out on May 30, the SMC said in a statement on Wednesday.

Surat Municipal Commissioner M Nagarajan told The Indian Express that the inquiry would “fix charges on the basis of their role and further action will later be taken against them (the five officials).”