5 Surat civic officials suspended, to face departmental inquiry
A departmental inquiry has been initiated on the basis of the findings of a six-member internal inquiry committee that probed the demolition drive carried out on May 30, the SMC said in a statement on Wednesday.
Surat Municipal Commissioner M Nagarajan told The Indian Express that the inquiry would “fix charges on the basis of their role and further action will later be taken against them (the five officials).”
(Express)
FIVE OFFICIALS of the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) were on Thursday suspended in connection with the controversial demolition of several shanties in the city’s Nasirnagar area in May. Some of the residents have moved the Gujarat High Court (HC) alleging that due process was not followed during the demolition drive and they were not issued any notices beforehand.
A departmental inquiry has been initiated on the basis of the findings of a six-member internal inquiry committee that probed the demolition drive carried out on May 30, the SMC said in a statement on Wednesday.
Surat Municipal Commissioner M Nagarajan told The Indian Express that the inquiry would “fix charges on the basis of their role and further action will later be taken against them (the five officials).”
The decision to suspend the officials for an “indefinite period” comes after the HC, while hearing the residents’ petitions, asked what steps the SMC authorities had taken against the officials who were present at the spot during the demolition drive, which the court observed was “prima facie illegal”.
The SMC statement identified the five suspended officials as Executive Engineer (Civil) Sujalkumar Prajapati, Executive Engineer (Civil) Jayang Jivramjiwala, Deputy Engineer (Civil) Arpan Mansukh Parmar, Assistant Engineer (Civil) Maunik Gadhiya and Assistant Engineer (Civil) Nareshkumar Galchar.
On May 30, a team of civic officials and police personnel, along with heavy equipment such as JCB and dumpers, reached the Nasirnagar area at Ved Darwaza.
The demolition of over 106 houses followed in an operation that allegedly continued on the next two days as well, rendering nearly 150 persons homeless.
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The matter soon gained traction with the involvement of local political leaders who made representations to Nagarajan on June 1. He claimed then that he was unaware of such an operation. However, a few days later, Nagarajan said in a video that the demolition was carried out by the SMC.
Some of the affected residents soon approached the HC, praying for justice and seeking rehabilitation. The first hearing in the matter was in the court of HC Judge Nikhil Kariel on June 27, followed by another on June 29.
In a report submitted to the HC, Nagarajan mentioned that personnel of the SMC’s Central Zone carried out the demolition drive.
On June 27, the displaced residents of Nasirnagar were shifted to the nearby Bharimata Community Hall by the SMC authorities.
Kamal Saiyed is a senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, providing extensive, on-the-ground coverage from Surat and the broader South Gujarat region and the Union territories of Daman, Diu & Dadra Nagar Haveli. With a reporting career at the publication spanning back to 2007, he has established himself as a high-authority voice on the industrial, social, and political pulse of one of India’s fastest-growing urban hubs.
Expertise
Industrial & Economic Beat: Based in the "Diamond City," Saiyed offers expert reporting on the diamond and textile industries. His work tracks global market shifts (such as De Beers production changes), local trade policies, and the socio-economic challenges facing the millions of workers in Surat’s manufacturing hubs.
Civic & Infrastructure Coverage: He consistently reports on urban development and public safety in Surat, including:
Traffic & Urban Planning: Monitoring the city's 13-fold increase in traffic violations and the implementation of new municipal drives.
Public Safety: Investigative reporting on infrastructure failures, fire safety NOC compliance in schools and commercial buildings, and Metro rail progress.
Political Reporting: Tracking the shifting dynamics between the BJP, Congress, and AAP in South Gujarat and the neighboring Union Territories (Daman, Diu, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli).
Crime beat: Armed with a good source network Saiyed has been able to bring out the human side of crime stories in his region ... Read More