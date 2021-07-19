5 police stations to be set up in Surat

Gujarat home minister Pradipsinh Jadeja announced the setting up of five new police stations in Surat city in a bid to strengthen law and order in the metropolitan city.

The five new police stations will be set up in areas of Uttran, Althan, Pal, Vesu and Saroli of Surat city, announced Jadeja on Sunday.

Jadeja was in Surat on Sunday for a review meeting with the city’s senior police officials regarding the situation of law and order and ‘restructuring’ of city police.

On this occasion, a statement from the office of Jadeja read, “Surat is the financial capital of Gujarat where people from all over India have been coming. In the past few years, legislators and MPs in Surat have been demanding an increase in police stations and police manpower due to the fast-paced development and the extension of the city. In that regard, to strengthen the safety and security of the city, permission for five new police stations has been granted. With these new police stations, the burden on other police stations will be reduced and law and order will be strengthened.”

Jadeja also announced new 1,956 new posts for senior officers to constables in the police ranks in Surat city.

“Under the Surat safe city project, a total of 786 CCTV cameras had been installed and now in the coming days, under VISWAS 2 project, new 590 CCTV will be deployed. A total budget of Rs 21.16 crore has been granted for the CCTV network for the years 2020-2021 and 2021-2022. Moreover. 10,000 body cameras will be put up with the budget of Rs 71 crore,” read the statement.

Vadodara police’s She Team launches counselling centre

Vadodara: The Vadodara Police’s She Team has a dedicated counselling centre to assist those in need of help. Gujarat Home Minister Pradeepsinh Jadeja Sunday inaugurated the centre located at the Police Bhavan.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Amita Vanani said that the centre will be open to anyone seeking help. “There are 22 She Teams in the city attached to various police stations. They already counsel those in need.” ENS