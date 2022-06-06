5 more held for Khambhat Ram Navami violence

A month after two communities clashed during a Ram Navami procession in Khambhat town of Anand that resulted in the death of one person, police arrested five more accused Saturday night taking the total number of arrested in the case to 40.

According to a senior police officer at the Khambhat city police station, the arrested have been identified as Taufiq Malek, Tariq Malek, Sohail Malek, Mehtab Hussain Malek and Javed Malek–all residents of Shakarpur village in Khambhat Taluka.

“We had received inputs that five accused had absconded from Shakarpur village after the clashes on April 10 and had returned after a month. A team picked up the five accused Saturday,” said a senior police officer.

On April 10, clashes erupted between two communities in Shakarpur village of Khambhat during which 57-year-old Kanhaiya Lal Rana, a resident of Chatari Bazar, died.

Two days later, the police arrested nine accused from Shakarpur village for allegedly throwing stones at the procession. Police also claimed that the accused had, under a pre-planned conspiracy, attacked the procession “to ensure that no such yatra takes place in

the future”.

The local administration then razed eight kiosks and shops in Shakarpur village allegedly belonging to the accused, in an “anti-encroachment drive”.