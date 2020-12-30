scorecardresearch
Tuesday, December 29, 2020
5 luxury buses gutted at BRTS stand in Ahmedabad

Police and fire officials said the fire was first reported around 3.40 am on Tuesday after which teams rushed at the spot.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad | December 30, 2020 2:42:33 am
No injury or casualty was reported in the incident.

Five private luxury buses were gutted in a fire at a parking lot near Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) stand at Ghodasar area in Ahmedabad early on Tuesday, police said. No injury or casualty was reported in the incident.

“Over a dozen buses were parked at an open space near the BRTS stand at Ghodasar when the fire broke out due to unknown reasons in one of the buses. It gradually spread to seven buses and one car. In the incident, five buses were completely charred and two buses and one car were slightly affected. Fire men doused the blaze in the one hour,” a fire officer of Ahmedabad Fire Safety Department said.

