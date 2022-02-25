scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, February 25, 2022
Must Read

5 IAS officers promoted; Shahmeena Husain is new Health Commissioner

Shivahare replaces Shahmeena Husain, who has been promoted to the rank of Principal Secretary and appointed the new Health Commissioner. Husain is among the five IAS officials of the 1997 batch who have received promotions as principal secretaries.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
Updated: February 25, 2022 6:27:15 am
Gujarat, Gujarat news, gujarat government, IAS officers, Shahmeena Husain, Gujarat Health Commissioner, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsAs per the General Administration Department (GAD), he has been appointed the new Managing Director of Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (GUVNL), a state government arm that manages power generation, supply and distribution.

The state government Thursday promoted five IAS officers as principal secretaries and transferred two of them, including Jai Prakash Shivahare, who was the Commissioner of Health, Medical Services and Medical Education.

A 2002-batch IAS officer, Shivahare was among the bureaucrats who spearheaded the state’s fight against Covid-19 for over two years. As per the General Administration Department (GAD), he has been appointed the new Managing Director of Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (GUVNL), a state government arm that manages power generation, supply and distribution.

Shivahare replaces Shahmeena Husain, who has been promoted to the rank of Principal Secretary and appointed the new Health Commissioner. Husain is among the five IAS officials of the 1997 batch who have received promotions as principal secretaries.

More from Ahmedabad
Check Out Express Premium
Click here for more

Sports, Youth and Cultural Activities Department Secretary Ashwani Kumar; Rural Development Commissioner Sonal Mishra; Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare and Cooperation Department Secretary Manish Bhardwaj and Director General of Ahmedabad-based Sardar Patel Institute of Public Administration (SPIPA) Ramesh Chand Meena are the other four who has been promoted. These four officials will continue in their same posts.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 25: Latest News

Advertisement