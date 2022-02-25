5 IAS officers promoted; Shahmeena Husain is new Health Commissioner

The state government Thursday promoted five IAS officers as principal secretaries and transferred two of them, including Jai Prakash Shivahare, who was the Commissioner of Health, Medical Services and Medical Education.

A 2002-batch IAS officer, Shivahare was among the bureaucrats who spearheaded the state’s fight against Covid-19 for over two years. As per the General Administration Department (GAD), he has been appointed the new Managing Director of Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (GUVNL), a state government arm that manages power generation, supply and distribution.

Shivahare replaces Shahmeena Husain, who has been promoted to the rank of Principal Secretary and appointed the new Health Commissioner. Husain is among the five IAS officials of the 1997 batch who have received promotions as principal secretaries.

Sports, Youth and Cultural Activities Department Secretary Ashwani Kumar; Rural Development Commissioner Sonal Mishra; Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare and Cooperation Department Secretary Manish Bhardwaj and Director General of Ahmedabad-based Sardar Patel Institute of Public Administration (SPIPA) Ramesh Chand Meena are the other four who has been promoted. These four officials will continue in their same posts.