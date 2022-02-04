Gujarat: 5 held, juvenile apprehended for ‘raping’ minor

The Narmada district police Thursday arrested five persons and apprehended a juvenile over the alleged gangrape of a 16-year-old girl.

The FIR, registered at the police station concerned late on Wednesday, states that the incident occurred on January 31 night when one of the six accused allegedly mislead the girl to accompany him to a deserted structure of the public works department and raped her.

“The accused then took her to another deserted location nearby, where two other accused were waiting. The three accused took turns to rape her. After the two other accused left, the first accused continued to keep the girl in his custody,” the FIR stated.

“He dragged her to a field, where three other accused arrived one after the other and raped her in turns. The accused threatened to kill her and hurled casteist abuse at the girl,” it said.

The girl is the complainant in the case. Police said that one of the six accused is a 17-year-old juvenile but the investigating officers are preparing to seek trial for the juvenile.

Superintendent of Police, Narmada, Himkar Singh, told The Indian Express, “The girl is in stable condition as her injuries were not life-threatening… Although one of the six accused is a juvenile, we have taken him into custody and we will seek trial for him as per the amendment to the law after the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case.”

Meanwhile, the district police have initiated counselling of the traumatised girl.

The accused were booked under the relevant sections of the POCSO Act, 2012 as well as IPC.

One of the six accused has also been booked under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.