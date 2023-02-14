scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
Advertisement

5 held for bid to extort Rs 8 cr from IPS officers in police custody

The investigation began after a 33-year-old woman’s affidavit claiming that a top police officer raped her at his residence in Chandkheda area of the city went viral on social media recently.

The ATS alleged that Prajapati, along with Jadhav and Parmar, allegedly hatched the conspiracy and convinced the woman to sign the false affidavit and took the help of journalists to circulate and publish the affidavit. (Representational/File)
Listen to this article
5 held for bid to extort Rs 8 cr from IPS officers in police custody
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A Gandhinagar court on Tuesday remanded five persons arrested for attempting to extort Rs 8 crore from IPS officers on alleged false charges of rape, to police custody until February 17, said ATS SP Sunil Joshi.

The five accused arrested by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) are GK Prajapati who was BJP OBC cell executive committee member and suspended from the party, journalists working as stringers in Gujarati online portals Ashutosh Pandya and Kartik Jani, Surat-based middleman Haresh Jadhav and Mahendrasinh Parmar who does liaison work.

The investigation began after a 33-year-old woman’s affidavit claiming that a top police officer raped her at his residence in Chandkheda area of the city went viral on social media recently.

More from Ahmedabad

The ATS alleged that Prajapati, along with Jadhav and Parmar, allegedly hatched the conspiracy and convinced the woman to sign the false affidavit and took the help of journalists to circulate and publish the affidavit.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 14, 2023: Know about Capitalist Economy, Custodial Dea...
UPSC Key- February 14, 2023: Know about Capitalist Economy, Custodial Dea...
Valentine’s Day, the nationalist’s way
Valentine’s Day, the nationalist’s way
Delhi Confidential: MP Danish Ali has the last grievance
Delhi Confidential: MP Danish Ali has the last grievance
5 Questions | Nihal Chand: ‘Sriganganagar home to 5 lakh Sikhs, no ...
5 Questions | Nihal Chand: ‘Sriganganagar home to 5 lakh Sikhs, no ...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 14-02-2023 at 23:50 IST
Next Story

RUDA plans transit zone for phase 5 of Ring Road-2

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 14: Latest News
Advertisement
close