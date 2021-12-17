Gujarat: 5 dead, 15 injured in Panchmahal explosion

FIVE persons died and 15 others were injured, two of them critically, in a blast that took place at Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited (GFL) that manufactures refrigerants in Ranjitnagar village in Ghoghamba taluka of Panchmahal district Thursday morning.

According to the district administration and police, the explosion inside the MPI-1 unit of the INOX-owned refrigerant manufacturing plant took place around 10 am. The explosion was heard several kilometres away, police said, adding fire tenders from the district fire department as well as from private companies in Halol, Kalol, and Godhra were rushed to the site.

Panchmahal District Collector Sujal Mayatra said the fire was extinguished by afternoon. “The company told us that there were about 25 persons in the unit at the time of the explosion. Fire personnel rescued 15 persons and recovered five bodies. Two of the injured are in a serious condition and one, who suffered 70 per cent burns, was shifted to Vadodara… A surgery was performed on him and the doctors had to amputate his leg,” Mayatra told The Indian Express.

“There is no one trapped inside the building as the fire officers checked all seven floors after the fire was put out,” the collector added.

Of the 14 persons undergoing treatment in Halol, one is said to have sustained 50 per cent burns and is in a serious condition. The district collector added that two industrial safety experts were conducting an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the fire that broke out on the second floor.

“The cause of the fire is not known yet… when the blast occurred, the power supply was turned off and the fire officers could not ascertain the cause of the fire. Experts are examining the plant to arrive at a conclusion,” Mayatra said.

The facility manufactures fluorospecialities and refrigerants, according to the company’s official website. “The unit started in 1989 has four multi-purpose plants and is well-equipped to handle diverse chemistry for fluorospeciality products in pharmaceutical and agrochemical industry globally. The site is self-sufficient with R&D, process scale-up, and technology transfer capabilities,” the website states.

Mayatra said that the district administration is in talks with the company to ensure that the deceased and the injured receive compensation. “The company said that they would pay compensation to the injured as per the Workers Compensation Act, 1923… We have also asked local residents to inform if anyone sustained injuries during the fire,” Mayatra said.

The Panchmahal district police has booked a case of accidental death so far. An official of GFL told this newspaper that the company has submitted a factual disclosure to the stock exchange regarding Thursday’s incident at the Ranjitnagar plant.

On learning about the incident, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel contacted the collector and instructed him to make necessary arrangements for the treatment of the injured and to expedite search and rescue operation, a statement from the CMO said.

(With PTI)