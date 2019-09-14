Gujarat: 5 booked, 3 held for attacking police constables during visarjan

THE HARNI police on Friday booked five people and arrested three others for attacking and severely injuring two constables, who were deployed near the airport during the Ganpati visarjan procession late Thursday night. Two of the accused are at large.

Advertising

The five accused — Mahesh Marwadi, Sanjay Thakor, Rakesh Parmar, Prakash Rathod and Anil Bathwar — associated with one yuvak mandal were taking their Ganesh trolley along the wrong side of the road, which led to traffic congestion close to the airport.

When other people objected, the accused allegedly abused them and continued on their way. When two police constables, Bhupendrasinh Rana and Vanraj Solanki tried to intervene, the accused allegedly abused them too and thrashed them with sticks, leaving them severely injured.

Solanki was injured in the head, while Rana has partially lost vision in his right eye. Marwadi, Thakor and Parmar were immediately arrested, but Rathod and Bathwar managed to flee. The accused have been booked under IPC sections 143 (Whoever is a member of an unlawful assembly), 147 (Punishment for rioting), 148 (Rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 307 (Attempt to murder) and 294 (b) (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words).

“We have launched a lookout for the (absconding). Doctors have kept (the constables) on observation for now,” said investigating officer B M Rana.