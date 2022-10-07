scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 06, 2022

5 Bajrang Dal men held for ‘assaulting’ Muslims at garba venue out on bail

On September 27, one Salman Sheikh, suffered injuries to his head, with videos showing him bleeding and being dragged by his neck on the road by a man, after he, along with others, purportedly tried to enter a garba venue at Rajpath Rangoli Road at RK Party Plot.

Bajrang Dal, Bajrang Dal activists, Bajrang Dal men held, Ahmedabad, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat, Gujarat news, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India News"The non-believers (vidharmis) have no reason to attend such events. Garba is not only a cultural event, but also religious. If a non-believer attends it, it makes it clear about their intentions as to why they want to attend the event," Bansal had said.

Five Bajrang Dal members arrested on October 4 for allegedly assaulting Muslim men at a garba venue in Ahmedabad on September 27, were released on bail a day later.

On September 27, one Salman Sheikh, suffered injuries to his head, with videos showing him bleeding and being dragged by his neck on the road by a man, after he, along with others, purportedly tried to enter a garba venue at Rajpath Rangoli Road at RK Party Plot.

The five arrested, who are members of Bajrang Dal, as confirmed by Sarkhej police station inspector VJ Chavda, are aged between 25 and 28 years and are residents of Ghatlodia and Memnagar in Ahmedabad.

While the FIR was filed against “unidentified persons”, the five arrested were Hiren Rabari, Nilesh Prajapati, Jitendra Koli, Sahil Dudhkiya and Tarun Mistry.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Committees of Parliament’ ...Premium
UPSC Key-October 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Committees of Parliament’ ...
World Bank says 70 million plunged into poverty in 2020: What caused setb...Premium
World Bank says 70 million plunged into poverty in 2020: What caused setb...
Remembering Indian tennis great, Naresh Kumar, who passed away on Septemb...Premium
Remembering Indian tennis great, Naresh Kumar, who passed away on Septemb...
How Carlsen would need to cheat just once in a game of chess to be invinc...Premium
How Carlsen would need to cheat just once in a game of chess to be invinc...

Chavda said that the five were produced before court the next day – October 5 – and were released on bail since the offences are bailable.

An FIR was lodged upon the police’s complaint on September 29 after videos of the incident went viral.

The FIR was lodged under IPC sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 294 (b) (utters obscene words), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion).

Advertisement

During Navratri, Vinod Bansal, the national spokesperson, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) had announced that Bajrang Dal has decided to post its “volunteers” outside many garba venues in Gujarat and conduct surprise checks at such venues so as to “guard” such events from the ‘non-believers’, and prevent them from spreading “love jihad”.

More from Ahmedabad

“The non-believers (vidharmis) have no reason to attend such events. Garba is not only a cultural event, but also religious. If a non-believer attends it, it makes it clear about their intentions as to why they want to attend the event,” Bansal had said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 07-10-2022 at 12:40:46 am
Next Story

First ODI: With a late charge, Sanju Samson almost pulls it off for India

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 06: Latest News
Advertisement