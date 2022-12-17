scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 16, 2022

5 arrested, sent to judicial custody for assault on Amreli woman for ‘remarrying’

The victim's former sister-in-law Ghugha and her neighbour Fadu were arrested Tuesday. Chaku—another former sister-in-law of the victim—and Hika, Ghugha's husband, were arrested Thursday.

An FIR was registered under various sections of the IPC. (Representational/File)
Five persons, including four former in-laws, have been arrested for allegedly thrashing a 35-year-old woman for remarrying after her husband’s death in Amreli. The Judicial Magistrate of First Class has sent all the five to judicial custody.

According to the Babra police, those arrested have been identified as Ghugha Hikabhai (35), Fadu Vijaybhai (25), Hika Balabhai (42), Chaku Charoliya (35) and Devraj (20). Ghugha, Fadu, Hika and Chaku were named as accused in the FIR filed Monday following a complaint by the victim Bhanu Sadhmiya.

Hika’s mother, 70-year-old Lakhuben, who was seen fetching the stick to beat Bhanu, was arrested Wednesday but was bailed out the same day because of her age. The video was shot by Gugha’s nephew Devraj who was also arrested Wednesday.

In the video, Bhanu can be seen held to a pillar by two women before being beaten with a stick even as two men were seen kicking her.

An FIR was registered under various sections of the IPC.

The victim’s former mother-in-law came to her rescue who informed her father and called the 181 women helpline. She was treated in the Babra government hospital and was discharged the same day.

First published on: 17-12-2022 at 12:02:12 am
