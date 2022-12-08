49 years after murder in Gujarat, accused arrested in Maharashtra

More than 49 years after he allegedly murdered his house owner in Ahmedabad, a 73-year-old man was arrested by the Ahmedabad police from his village in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra, where he was living the life of a vagabond.

According to police, Sitaram Bhatane was accused of killing Mani Shukla, 70, at her house in Saijpur, Ahmedabad in 1973, when he used to live with his two brothers. An FIR was registered by police at Sardarnagar police station on September 14, 1973, with police as complainant.

In the investigation that followed, it was revealed that three tenants who were brothers — Sitaram, Mahadev and Narayan — used to live on the floor above the floor where the landlady stayed.

As per a press note issued by the police, it was also reported that for three days, the house was locked and police were called after a bad smell was reported by the neighbourhood.

Investigation revealed that three days before the woman’s death came to light, Sitaram was seen entering Shukla’s house at night, after which the house was locked from outside. It was also found that he stole utensils from the house.

According to Sardarnagar police station investigating officer PV Gohil, it was established with the help of his brothers that Sitaram was in a habit of committing such thefts and a warrant was issued to arrest him, as he went absconding. Both the brothers are dead, Gohil said.

Bhatane, now 73, was accused under IPC sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 392 (punishment for robbery). The FIR was filed by then inspector VS Sethi of Sardarnagar police station. The crime happened in the Dhanushyadhari Society in Saijpur area of Ahmedabad.

According to Gohil, as part of an annual drive by the Ahmedabad police commissioner to trace absconding criminals in view of the Gujarat Assembly elections, they co-ordinated with Maharashtra police and “were lucky to have traced the accused”.

“He used to roam around in his village singing bhajans,” Gohil said adding he was caught from his hometown Rajni village of Ahmednagar district in Maharashtra.

As per the release, Sitaram said that he went to Shukla’s house while she was sleeping as he needed money. While he was stealing things, she woke up and tried to prevent him. A combat ensued when the woman fell down and Sitaram ran away, leaving her behind.

Mahadev and Narayan told investigators that as Sitaram did not have any job, he used to steal utensils, clothes, etc. His relatives in Ahmednagar also told the police that he has done similar crimes in his village, too, as per the release.

Local police in Pathardi tehsil, where Rajni village is situated, was aware of the case as a notice was served by the Ahmedabad police years ago, as per Gohil. “They came across Sitaram by chance but were not sure of his identity. Our team went three days ago to the village and verified his identity from his Aadhaar card. He confessed to have done the crime and was brought here,” said Gohil.

“We were just lucky in cracking this case,” said Gohil, and added that the woman had no relative even then, and that is why the FIR was lodged by police. No acquaintance tried contacting the police till date.