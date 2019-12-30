49-year-old businessman ‘jumps to death’ in Ahmedabad

Many eye witnesses say the victim was loitering on the eight floor and then jumped from there, a police official said. (Representational Image) Many eye witnesses say the victim was loitering on the eight floor and then jumped from there, a police official said. (Representational Image)

A 49-year-old businessman ended his life on Saturday afternoon, by jumping from the eight floor of a commercial complex in Navrangpura area of Ahmedabad, allegedly due to financial difficulties, as per the police.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Ravi Dave (49), a resident of Satellite area in Ahmedabad, who was found dead at Ganesh Plaza commercial complex in Navrangpura area. Dave was a businessman in the construction business and according to police, prima facie, the motive behind the suicide appears to be financial constraints. As per police’s accidental death report and accounts of eye witnesses, Dave jumped from the eight floor of B block of Ganesh Plaza around 2.30 pm on Saturday.

“Many eye witnesses say the victim was loitering on the eight floor and then jumped from there. A 108 Ambulance was also called at the spot immediately after the suicide, however, the victim had died by then. The victim has left a suicide note where he has mentioned that no one is responsible for his death. Today, the post mortem was conducted and the family completed the final rites. We haven’t questioned them regarding the possible motive behind the victim taking such an extreme step, yet,” said an officer at Navrangpura police station.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App