48-yr-old from Myanmar recovers after liver kidney transplant in Ahmedabad

A 48-year-old man from Myanmar successfully underwent simultaneous liver kidney (SLK) transplant at a private hospital in Ahmedabad, after three high-risk operations over 17 hours. The patient is due to be discharged Wednesday, 15 days after the surgeries.

The procedure, conducted at Apollo Hospital at Bhat, Gandhinagar, on May 3, involved two teams and three operations — one to extract the liver from one live donor (the recipient’s sister’s husband), second for extracting kidney from another live donor (the recipient’s wife’s brother) and third, to transplant both organs in the recipient.

Dr Chirag Desai, gastroenterology surgeon at the hospital, who was part of the teams that conducted the procedure, said that type-2 diabetes and high blood pressure over a prolonged period of time led to chronic renal failure in the patient and affected his liver functioning.

According to Desai, a damaged liver ultimately damaging kidneys “is not uncommon” but getting cadaver in time or getting two live donors in the family is.

According to Dr Manoj Gumber, nephrologist and kidney transplant physician, a patient with kidney damage can be kept on dialysis for 10 years but a patient with damaged liver and kidneys cannot continue with prolonged dialysis.