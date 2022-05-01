48 family courts sanctioned in 5 years, 378 judges appointed: Govt

The state government has sanctioned 48 family courts in the last five years, and appointed 378 judges following recommendation from the Gujarat High Court, Gujarat government officials are learnt to have said in the Joint Conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices of High Courts held at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on Saturday.

The state government, said in a release that it had sanctioned Rs 400 crore in the same period for the construction of 30 new court complexes at various district and block levels, and Rs 75 crore was allocated for construction of residences for judicial officers on duty at district and block level.

During the discussions on various issues on the agenda of the conference, the Chief Justice of India “expressed satisfaction over the provision of infrastructural facilities to the Gujarat High Court”, the release said.