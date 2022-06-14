46 leaders and members of PAAS, SSSS, Congress detained in Surat district

Over 46 people including convenors and members of PAAS (Patidar Anamat Andolan Samithi), Sardar Sanman Sanklap Samithi (SSSS) and Congress leaders of Bardoli were detained on Sunday by police in Surat district before they could take out a Sardar Sankalp Yatra, to oppose the renaming of the Sardar Patel stadium at Motera in Ahmedabad as Narendra Modi Stadium.

The PAAS team of Gujarat, and SSSS members had a few days ago organised a meeting in Ahmedabad and planned to take out a yatra protesting the renaming of Motera Stadium from Sardardham at Bardoli to Sardar Patel stadium at Motera in Ahmedabad on June 12 and 13.

On Sunday afternoon, over 70 volunteers gathered at Sardar Ashram in Surat’s Bardoli to take out the protest rally.

Surat rural police, who were present at the spot, immediately jumped into action and detained 46 people before they could start the rally, while others escaped.

Some of the detainees were kept in Bardoli police station while others were kept in Mahuva police station in Surat district.

The detainee includes PAAS convener Alpesh Katheriya, convenor Dharmik Malaviya, SSSS leader Nikhilesh Amin, Bardoli town Congress president Kirit Lakdawala and others.

Talking to the Indian Express PAAS convener Alpesh Katheria said, “We were released late in the night, so we could not reach Sardar Patel stadium at Motera in Ahmedabad.

“We had asked for police permission, but it was turned down,” he added.

He further added, “If the state government wanted to give Narendra Modi’s name to a stadium, then they should build another stadium and named it after Modi, why did they have to remove the name of Sardar Patel. We object to such a decision.”