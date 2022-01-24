450 kgs of cow meat seized in Ahmedabad, One held

Police in Danilimda arrested an accused for allegedly carrying 450 kilograms of beef (cow meat) in Ahmedabad on Saturday night.

According to police, the accused Zakir Khan Pathan, a resident of Behrampura in Ahmedabad, was arrested by a team of Danilimda police station when he was allegedly carrying the cow meat in his autorickshaw.

“Based on information received, a team intercepted an autorickshaw driven by the accused Zakir in Danilimda on Saturday night and 450 kilograms of meat was recovered from the vehicle,” said a police official at Danilimda police station.

“After reports from the Forensic Sciences Laboratory confirmed the sample to be of cow meat, the accused was booked under sections of the Animal Protection Act and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals act. Two more accused Abrar and Sonu are wanted in this case,” he added.