‘437 kg narcotics shipped to Gujarat coast seized in 3 years’

The Gujarat Police in association with other security agencies seized 437 kilograms of narcotics shipped to the Gujarat coast in the past three years.

As per information released by the Gujarat Director General of Police (DGP) office, from 2019 to 2021, the Gujarat Police’s Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) along with other agencies such as Coast Guard, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence and Narcotics Control Bureau, arrested 73 persons and seized 437 kgs of narcotics such as heroin, methamphetamine, brown sugar and charas, worth Rs 2100 crore, which were smuggled off the Gujarat coast line.

This seizure doesn’t include the 3000 tonne of heroin found by the DRI at the Mundra port in Kutch.