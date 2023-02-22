42-yr-old Ahmedabad man arrested for murder of 2 women

The Ahmedabad crime branch arrested a 42-year-old man for the murder of two women earlier this month in a village following an altercation over chopping wood from an agricultural farm.

According to police, the accused, identified as Rohit Chunara, is a resident of Daskroi’s Bhuvaldi village in Ahmedabad. “He has a perverted mentality towards women,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police Bharat Patel.

Chunara, a native of Bavla’s Kavitha village in Ahmedabad, works as an agricultural labourer on a plot owned by one Kalpesh Patel in Bhuvaldi. The accused resided on the farm with his wife and a child.

The owner had instructed Chunara to not let anyone cut wood near the farm. However, the two women—Mangiben Thakor, 62, and Gitaben Thakor, 48—used to cut wood from the grazing land nearby.

The accused, who knew both women for the past one year, warned them against cutting the wood. He had even fought with the women over this about a month ago.

However, on February 3 afternoon, he heard someone cutting wood near the Khari river on the grazing land and found it was Gitaben.

He demanded a “relationship” with her in exchange for cutting the wood. In response, Gitaben said she would inform everyone in the village about Chunara’s “inappropriate comments.

An angered Chunara, killed Gitaben with a sharp object by slitting her throat. The accused also killed Mangiben, who was present nearby, in the same way.

“We are investigating if the accused has any criminal history. Since the case was registered in the Kanbha police station, the accused will be handed over to them,” said Bharat Patel.