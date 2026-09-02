42.9 tonnes of ‘adulterated’ food seized; 50 drug licences cancelled in Gujarat

More than 1,625 restaurants and dhabas were inspected in Gujarat in August. (Representational image generated by AI)

Gujarat’s Food and Drugs Control Administration (FDCA) seized 42.9 tonnes of allegedly adulterated food products and cancelled the sales licences of 50 drugstores in a crackdown in August, Health Minister Praful Pansheriya said on Wednesday.

Pansheriya further said the FDCA ordered two drug manufacturing companies closed and suspended the licences of eight others. It also cancelled manufacturing licences for 11 drugs.

The authorities issued notices to 20 drug makers after finding problems in samples collected from the manufacturers during laboratory investigation. Of the 42 blood storage centres inspected, the authorities ordered three closed and issued notices to 12 others.

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“A special drive was organised to check the quality of antibiotic medicines sold in rural areas, and 588 samples of medicines were collected,” the minister said, adding that their results were awaited.