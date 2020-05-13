41 stopped from boarding train at Ahmedabad, Railways says won’t refund tickets

Migrant workers walk on a railway track in Ahmedabad on Monday. (Express Photo) Migrant workers walk on a railway track in Ahmedabad on Monday. (Express Photo)

As many as 41 passengers were not allowed to board the first special train Ahmedabad-New Delhi at the Sabarmati railway station by the railway authorities on Tuesday evening after thermal scanning revealed they had high body temperatures.

“The passengers were screened for temperature and those who had over 100 degree Celsius temperature were not allowed to board. The Railways will not refund their ticket money,” said Prabhakar Sharma, PRO, Ahmedabad zone, Western Railways.

According to railway officials, passengers with confirmed tickets of Train number 02957 Ahmedabad- New Delhi (Full AC) were screened for temperature before being allowed to board the train. As many as 830 passengers were allowed to board the train from Sabarmati railway station on Tuesday evening around 6:20 pm and a total of 1228 passengers boarded the train from different junctions of Palanpur, Abu Road, Jaipur and Gurgaon.

According to officials of Western Railway, no food stalls or booths have been allowed to operate on platforms and passengers have been advised to carry food and water with them. However, passengers can buy food from the pantry car that has limited supply of food and water.

“After 50 days, we started our regular passenger service with the first special train and from now on, we will run it on regular basis. This is entirely an AC train with AC1, AC2 and AC3 coaches. Today, we got good response and the train is booked entirely. Although this train is like Rajdhani Express, we are not providing food with the ticket. If a passenger wants food from pantry van, then they pay and buy,” said Deepak Jha, divisional railway manager, Ahmedabad zone, Western Railway.

However, bed rolls, blankets and curtains are not provided in these trains. “Compartments of trains and station premises have been santitised. Passengers are being screened for temperature and only those with confirmed online tickets are allowed on the platform. Tickets are not sold at counters. Passengers with symptoms such as cough and fever are advised not to travel as they may be stopped at the railway station during screening,” added Jha.

