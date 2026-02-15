400 kg ganja hidden in onion boxes seized in Ahmedabad, 2 Maharashtra residents arrested

By: Express News Service
2 min readAhmedabadUpdated: Feb 15, 2026 10:50 AM IST
The Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) of Ahmedabad City Police on Saturday said it has arrested two men ferrying 406.350 kg of Ganja worth an estimated Rs 2.03 crore, hidden in steel drums containing onions.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

The Crime Branch received a tip off that a Mahindra pickup truck coming from Maharashtra to Gujarat was transporting ganja.

Based on the information, a DCB team stopped a vehicle near Narol Circle in Ahmedabad city on February 13. Upon inspection of the vehicle, they found 14 steel drums used to store grains. They found bags filled with ganja hidden under the onions.

The Crime Branch seized the contraband and booked the two men, Dipak Tikam Jat (20), and Satesh alias Satej Temra Pawra (23), both residents of Dhule, Maharashtra, under sections of the Narcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

A statement from the Crime Branch on Saturday said, “Upon their interrogation, the accused revealed that two men named Sagar Pawra and Shantiram Pawra had given them the drugs which had been loaded into the vehicle in Karmala, Maharashtra, and asked them to transport it to Ahmedabad, Gujarat.”

A detailed investigation is underway.

