40-year-old woman ‘set ablaze’ by two men, dies in hospital

A 40-year-old woman who was set ablaze allegedly by two men in Danteshwar area of Vadodara, succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment at SSG hospital on Monday. Both the accused were arrested under charges of murder, police said.

The victim, Bela Vyas, lived in a housing society for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) with her brother. For the last ten years she had also been on medication for mental illness, police said.

According to police, the incident happened last Friday when Bela was asking money from other residents of the society. The accused Jaisinh Bharwad and Gotu Marathi, who reside in a nearby society were also present there.

“When she approached them, they started abusing her for begging which led to an altercation between the three of them. Soon, the two left and returned the same night and poured kerosene on the victim and set her on fire,” a police official said.

Her neighbours had doused the fire and rushed her to the hospital.

The accused were arrested on Saturday. Initially they were booked under IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder). Charges of murder were added Tuesday after she succumbed to her injuries Monday night.

