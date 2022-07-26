Gujarat man shot dead, brother injured by ‘robbers’ in Zambia

A man from Gujarat’s Bharuch, who ran a grocery store along with his brother in Zambia’s Kabwe city, was allegedly shot dead by robbers in his house Monday, said his friends in the state’s Tankaria.

While Imran Karkaria, 40, died, his brother, Azmat, sustained bullet injuries while trying to save him. Imran Karkaria lived with his wife and two children in Kabwe, about 130 km from the Zambian capital of Lusaka. Azmat’s wife and children live in their native village of Tankaria in Bharuch.

The incident occurred at around 3 am local time in Zambia on Monday when the Karkarias were asleep. A friend of the family in Tankaria told The Indian Express that Imran, who faced about four rounds of firing from the robbers, was killed on the spot while Azmat sustained bullet injuries in his hand and is undergoing treatment.

The robbers allegedly fled with money and valuables from the house after attacking the family, but Imran’s wife and children are said to be safe. According to the family, the assailants are yet to be apprehended in Kabwe. News of the attack on the brothers has left the family and villagers in a state of shock.

“We are in touch with friends from Bharuch who are residing in Zambia. We have learnt that Azmat has bullet injuries on his left hand, but is in stable condition. He was undergoing surgery a while ago. Imran’s wife and children are inconsolable while the entire family is very anxious and grieving in Bharuch… His cousin and uncle may travel to Zambia for the final rites of Imran,” the friend added.

Imran had moved to Zambia about a decade ago with his wife, the friend revealed. He first worked in a company before gradually starting a grocery business on rented premises. His brother joined the business about five years ago, the friend said.