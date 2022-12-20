scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 19, 2022

40 truck-loads of garbage removed from campus of Vidyapith

In October, Devvrat was appointed as the chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi-founded Gujarat Vidyapith, a deemed university with its campus on Ashram Road in the city.

Gujarat governor Acharya Devvrat at the cleanliness drive on December 16. File
Days after Governor Acharya Devvrat launched a cleanliness drive on the campus of Gujarat Vidyapith during a surprise visit, nearly 40 truck-loads of garbage were removed from the campus since December 16, according to a press released issued by the Raj Bhavan Monday.

After noticing filth and garbage on the campus, the Governor himself started the cleanliness drive three days ago with a broom and shovel. On his request, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) deployed 40 sanitation workers, four earthmovers, a tractor and a water tanker, the release stated.

On Monday, governor’s wife Darshna Devi also joined him in the cleanliness drive. The couple removed cobwebs from the walls of various buildings
inside the campus and cleared garbage from the floor using large brooms.

The governor also planted saplings on the land which he had cleaned two days ago. The playground was also cleaned and the area was levelled using four truck-loads of clay with the AMC’s help, the release said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 20-12-2022 at 03:43:41 am
Bombay High Court reserves verdict in BDD chawls rehabilitation case

